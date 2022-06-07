Shannon Sharpe Claims Tom Brady Had Plans To Join Miami Dolphins

It's always tough to believe everything that we hear from Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless. Considering that both of them have been known for some crazy takes in the past on their Undisputed show, we have to be careful about what we think is true or not.

However, Shannon Sharpe's recent take on Tom Brady's retirement does not seem too far-fetched. On a recent episode of Undisputed, Sharpe had some interesting words about the all-time great quarterback and his retirement.

“I don’t think he was very close at all… he was trying to get a way to Miami… But Tom Brady was 100 percent wanting to play.”



Sharpe Is now another person who has said that Tom Brady wanted to end up in Miami. Although these rumors have not been confirmed by either side, it has been the talk of the offseason.

Nonetheless, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were able to get Tom Brady back in pewter and that's all they are worried about. There have been some rumors that Brady might decide to play another year in the NFL after this season with the Dolphins, but again, these are just rumors for now.

The Buccaneers mandatory minicamp started this week and Brady looks ready to go despite all of the rumors we heard throughout the offseason.

It's going to be another great year in Tampa Bay and whenever the best quarterback that has ever played the game is running an offense, good things usually happen.

