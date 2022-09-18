Staff Score Predictions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back in action on Sunday afternoon with a divisional game against the New Orleans Saints. This will be the second consecutive road contest for the Buccaneers after defeating the Dallas Cowboys in week 1.

The Saints have had the Buccaneers' number in the regular season over the past few years, winning seven straight matchups dating back to December 2018. That includes an 0-4 mark for Tampa Bay since Tom Brady arrived in town. Brady has thrown six touchdowns to eight interceptions against New Orleans while wearing pewter and red.

After struggling to convert offensive possessions into touchdowns last week, it won't get any easier with wide receiver Chris Godwin ruled out. On the flip-side, New Orleans is expected to be without star running back Alvin Kamara.

Our staff provides their analysis and predictions as Tampa Bay tries to snap its losing streak

Dustin Lewis (@Dussttin)

I went back and forth on this one. New Orleans needed an epic rally to hold off the Atlanta Falcons last week. The Saints struggled to run the ball outside of Taysom Hill breaking one and their defense surrendered 416 yards of total offense to Marcus Mariota.

Brady was not happy last week and he'll be pushing the offense for a more complete performance. New Orleans might have trouble moving the ball without Alvin Kamara to keep them ahead of the chains. The Saints had plenty of issues up-front against the Falcons.

This one gets a little ugly but Tampa Bay snaps its losing streak by finishing in the fourth quarter.

Season record: 1-0

Buccaneers 24, Saints 20

Logan Robinson (@LogansTwitty)

The Saints have had the upper hand on Tom Brady throughout the last couple of seasons but right now it seems like the Bucs' defense is ready to help stop the Saints' offense from scoring, particularly in that front seven. I'm expecting this game to be close and Jameis Winston and Brady to go back and forth trying to make plays downfield to their talented wide receiver rooms.

This one to me is close to a toss-up but I've got the Saints in this divisional rivalry game with them being at home in New Orleans.

Season record: 1-0

Saints 31, Buccaneers 23

David Harrison (@DHarrison82)

Coach Todd Bowles said this matchup isn’t a rivalry because the Saints have won six straight in the regular season, and he’s right. Until the Bucs get at least one win in this series under Bowles, it’s hard to ignore the gigantic elephant in the room regarding the Saints just finding ways to beat this team.

Season record: 1-0

Saints 31, Buccaneers 24

Caleb Skinner (@chsnole)

The Bucs' offense didn’t look quite up to par last weekend, and the Saints' didn’t either until the 4th quarter. This will be a fun one to watch as two explosive offenses face each other. The Bucs have had a tough time in the regular season facing the Saints; could this be the game where they break through? I’m not sure it is.

Season record: 1-0

Saints 24, Buccaneers 17

Collin Haalboom (@SI_Buccaneers)

According to Tristan Wirfs, Todd Bowles sent the message to his team this week that a rivalry isn't really a rivalry, unless there's some give and take. There's no denying that the Saints have given the Bucs the business over these past couple of seasons. In fact, the Bucs have yet to win a regular season game against New Orleans with Tom Brady as their quarterback. I expect that to change this Sunday.

Both New Orleans and Tampa Bay both have superb defensive units. But on the other side, the Saints' offensive line struggled mightily in the first half against Atlanta -- and Tampa's defensive front is far more imposing. The Bucs were able to establish their run game in Week 1 vs. the Cowboys, and the Saints won't be able to sell out against the pass as they've done in previous matchups.

That said, Donovan Smith's injury status has major implications in this matchup -- and his absence would put the Bucs' offense in a tough spot. Regardless, I think Tom Brady is going to be extra hungry for a win on the road against the team that's had his number since he joined Tampa Bay, and I expect him to find a way to get it done, although it won't be easy.

Season record: 1-0

Buccaneers 24, Saints 21

Maddox Nebel (@MaddoxNebel)

I have New Orleans and Jameis Winston upsetting the Buccaneers. Chis Godwin has been ruled out which won’t affect the game too much but with an injury-plagued Bucs team, the Saints catch them at the right time.

Season record: 1-0

Saints 30, Buccaneers 27

CONSENSUS: New Orleans (4-2)

