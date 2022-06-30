Tampa Bay Buccaneers a potential destination for Odell Beckham Jr.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reloaded their offense around quarterback Tom Brady this offseason. The Buccaneers re-signed running back Leonard Fournette and center Ryan Jensen, brought in wide receiver Russell Gage in free agency and traded for guard Shaq Mason. In April, the franchise selected guard Luke Goedeke, tight end Cade Otton, tight end Ko Kieft, and running back Rachaad White. All four rookies will have an opportunity to contribute immediately.

Improving the offense and strengthening the overall depth of the unit has been a clear goal for Tampa Bay. There's still a large question mark at tight end but more quality weapons could push the Buccaneers over the top.

According to Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson, Tampa Bay is a potential destination for free-agent Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. During an appearance on a podcast earlier this month, Robinson explained why he believes the Buccaneers are a possible landing spot for the veteran star receiver.

“If OBJ rides this out, let’s say he rides it out, he’s looking healthy, he still hasn’t signed and it’s like, ‘Hey, I’m back in the mix in November. I’m running,'” Robinson said on the “You Pod to Win the Game” podcast. “I think if Tampa Bay is where they expect to be in November, I absolutely think that Tampa Bay is the kind of team that could say, ‘Hey man, let’s just go do this. Let’s go win this.’"

“And Tom Brady and Odell Beckham Jr. are close," Robinson continued. "They have a really good relationship. Gisele and OBJ are close, they’re really good friends. And I think Tom is very influential when it comes to people that are in his circle, okay, and OBJ is in Tom’s circle.”

Beckham underwent surgery in February after suffering an ACL injury during the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl victory. He's been rehabbing to make it back for the season ever since and it's possible he'll be in a position for a midseason return. If so, Beckham will be looking to sign with a contender to have an opportunity at another ring.

Tampa Bay is in a solid spot at wide receiver but could still use another contributor to round out the unit. Gage is still settling into his role on his new time while Chris Godwin is rehabbing back from his season-ending injury in 2021. It's possible there will be some instability early on if Godwin isn't a full go out of the gate.

The Buccaneers still have some cap space remaining and Brady has a previous relationship with Beckham. We've seen plenty of his friends join Tampa Bay to reunite with Brady in pewter and red. Though he's not a former teammate of Brady, will Beckham be the next with ties to the future hall of famer to play alongside him?

