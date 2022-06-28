Do the Bucs Already Have the Next Deebo Samuel on Their Roster?

In an article for CBS Sports, Chris Trapasso ranked the NFL's top 5 rookie running backs by expected production. When reading the article, Bucs fans will be pleased to see the name of the team's 2022 third-round draft pick, Rachaad White, high on the list.

White was listed as the #2 running back based on his expected production as a rookie in 2022. The only player listed ahead of him was the first running back selected in the entire draft – Breece Hall – who is expected to be the feature back for the New York Jets this season.

On Rachaad White, Trapasso said the following:

"Yes, Playoff Lenny remains on the Buccaneers roster, but keep tabs on White as the next marquee contributor out of the backfield in a Tom Brady offense. Why's that? Two reasons. White's a highly capable athletic specimen and he was born to be an asset in the pass game. As the bell cow in Arizona State's offense last season, White averaged 5.5 yards per carry on 182 rushes caught 43 passes at a beefy 10.6 yards-per-grab average, and he only had three drops. In short, White thrives in space -- which is not Fournette's forte."

This sort of praise for Rachaad White's ability – especially as a receiver – is something other draft experts have identified as well. Here is a clip from my interview with Thor Nystrom (Sr. Content Creator CFB/NFL Draft for NBC Sports Edge), who is equally as enamored with White's receiving ability.

In terms of the comparison to Deebo Samuel, that is something we haven't heard before. In his article for CBS Sports, Trapasso explains his rationale:

"Based on his size and athleticism, White's measurements and combine workout was 94.2% similar to Deebo Samuel when he entered the league in 2019, and White has a comparable pinball style with the ball in his hands. Plus, he's playing in one of the league's most dynamic offenses with an elite offensive line."

I don't want to imply that Chris Trapasso is saying he expects Rachaad White to reach the heights of stardom that Deebo Samuel has. He's simply stating the similarities that exist between the two players in terms of their size, athleticism, and versatility as dynamic receivers and runners of the football.

If Rachaad White is able to realize his potential, and come anywhere close to achieving the production of Deebo Samuel, at any point during his NFL career, then it would undoubtedly make his selection as the 91st overall pick in the 2022 Draft an absolute steal for the Buccaneers.

It would certainly make him a fan favorite in Tampa, too.

You can watch the full interview with Thor Nystrom on the Bucs Banter Podcast here: