Alex Smith Inactive for Washington Football Team vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

With Smith out, Taylor Heinicke will start against Bucs' QB Tom Brady on Saturday.

The Washington Football Team will be without veteran quarterback Alex Smith for the Wild Card matchup Saturday night vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a calf injury, the franchise announced following multiple reports.

Starting at quarterback for Washington instead will be Taylor Heinicke, who only has one career start under his belt when he was with the Carolina Panthers in 2018.

Heinicke replaced former Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins in the Week 16 loss to the Panthers when the quarterback came off the bench after Haskins threw two interceptions. Heinicke completed 12-of-19 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown in the final nine minutes of the 20-13 loss to Carolina.

All week long it was uncertain whether or not Smith would be able to play against the Bucs. Smith played in Week 17 as Washington won the NFC East defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 20-14.

However, it was determined Saturday that Smith could not function how he nor the Football Team wanted him to be able to start tonight, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. In the end, it was a functionality issue with Smith and his calf injury, not a pain-tolerance issue, Schefter reported.

Tampa Bay defensive coordinator Todd Bowles was already preparing for either or even both quarterbacks to take the field for Washinton.

“Yes, you do," Bowles said when asked if he watches additional film on Heinicke. "You’ve got to do your homework. We understand if he plays, we understand if the backup lineman plays or the other wide receivers come in the game, we’ve got to know exactly what they’re bringing to the table and try to defend those guys.”

Bowles explained not much would change for Washington if Heinicke or Smith played Saturday night.

“I mean, it’s pretty much the same offense so we’ll prepare as normal and whichever quarterback plays, plays," Bowles said.

A four-year pro, Heinick played college football at Old Dominion. The only other quarterback on Washington's roster is rookie Steven Montez out of Colorado.

The Wild Card matchup between Tampa Bay and Washington, at FedexField in Landover, Md., is set to kick off Saturday night at 8:15 P.M. ET, on NBC.