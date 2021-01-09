Bucs vs. Washington: Game Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

Everything you need to know before kickoff.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5) vs. Washington Football Team (7-9)

Where: FedexField, Landover, Maryland

When: Saturday, Jan. 9 at 8:15 P.M. ET

Watch: NBC

Radio: Buccaneers Radio Network - 98ROCK

Odds: Tampa Bay is favored by 8 points, with the over/under set at 44,5 points according to OddsShark.

Series history: The Football Team owns an all-time 12-11 record against the Buccaneers. Washington defeated Tampa Bay the last time the two teams faced off on Nov. 11, 2018, by a score of 16-3. Each team is 1-1 against each other in the playoffs, facing off in 2000 and 2006.

Important stories

The rundown

If you needed a reminder as to why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed quarterback Tom Brady this past season, here it is. Brady had been to the NFL Playoffs in 17 of his 20 career seasons with the New England Patriots, and in his first season as a Buc, he's brought Tampa Bay back to the postseason for the first time since 2007.

Rising a hot streak of offensive performances into the playoffs, Tampa Bay will surely be tested by the NFC East champion Washington Football Team. Despite a measly, sub-.500 record, the Football Team possesses a fearsone defensive front that is sure to ruffle Brady's feathers throughout the night.

Both Tampa Bay and Washington could be forced to play without important members of their squads. Wide receiver Mike Evans (knee), cornerback Carlton Davis III (groin), and running back LeSean McCoy (illness) are all notably questionable for the Bucs, and defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledetter (calf) is out. Quarterback Alex Smith (calf), wide receiver Terry McLaurin (ankle), running back Antonio Gibson (toe) and linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (ankle) are questionable for Washington while linebacker Thomas Davis Sr. (knee) is out.

Still, the Bucs are the more talented team from top-to-bottom, and Brady's prestigious career should make everyone comfortable, We;ll see if that rings true late on Satursay night.