Marpet Out, Buccaneers Place Two on COVID-19 Reserve List

Zach Goodall

Despite limited participation throughout the week in practice, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have ruled starting left guard Ali Marpet out of Sunday's away game against the Carolina Panthers. Wide receivers Jaydon Mickens and Cyril Grayson (practice squad) have also both been placed on the team's COVID-19 reserve list.

This marks the second game that Marpet has missed in a row as he deals with a concussion and has yet to clear protocol. For Mickens and Grayson, the two will remain on the reserve list until given medical clearance, as it is not confirmed if either have tested positive for coronavirus or were just exposed to it.

RELATED: Bucs vs. Panthers Friday injury report

Joe Haeg, a fifth-year pro, is expected to start in Marpet's place at left guard, next to tackle Donovan Smith. The two struggled against the New Orleans Saints last Sunday, something that head coach Bruce Arians touched on during the week.

"They were both getting hit with powerful twists and stuff, and they haven't worked much together," said Arians. "That showed really quick."

However, with a game of experience working together under their belts, the hope is the left side of the line will take a step forward against the Panthers this week even without Marpet. Tampa Bay failed to establish the run miserably against the Saints, managing to call just five rushing plays which went for a total of eight yards.

With Mickens out, who saw eight targets against the New York Giants two weeks ago, perhaps it could be newly-signed receiver Antonio Brown who steps up in his place. Brown caught three passes for 31 yards in his Bucs debut last week against New Orleans.

