Buccaneers Friday Injury Report: Davis, Marpet, Mickens Questionable

Friday's injury report ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' second contest of the year against the Carolina Panthers is now available.

The biggest news on Tampa's side of the equation is that cornerback Carlton Davis III should be good to go, after he did not participate in Thursday's evening practice with knee soreness. He was a limited participant today and is officially listed as questionable for Sunday, but head coach Bruce Arians is optimistic that Davis will play.

"I think he’s going to be able to go. If it gets sore – you never know with a plane ride sometimes – if it were a game-time decision, [Ross] Cockrell and [Ryan] Smith [would be options]," Arians shared on Friday. "We’ve got some other guys possible – we can leave Sean [Murphy-Bunting] outside and move Antoine [Winfield Jr. to nickel]. We’ve got a bunch of moving pieces back there, so we’d be OK.”

Guard Ali Marpet remained limited for the third day in a row and has yet to clear concussion protocol, Arians said. He has been listed as questionable.

The ability to practice in limited fashion throughout the week after no participation in Week 9 is a good sign, but means nada if Marpet doesn't clear protocol prior to kickoff. We should know more about his status when the inactive list comes out on Sunday morning, if not before.

Wide receiver Jaydon Mickens (not injury related) did not practice on Friday and is also questionable for Sunday.

Defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh (NIR) and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) did not practice today but do not have an injury designation for Sunday. Wide receiver Tyler Johnson (NIR) was added to the list as a limited participant today. Wide receiver Chris Godwin (finger), outside linebacker Shaq Barrett (shoulder), wide receiver Scotty Miller (hip/groin), nose tackle Steve McClendon (shoulder), and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (groin) were all pumped up from limited to full participation.

Running back Christian McCaffrey has been ruled out for the Panthers, confirming a report from earlier in the week that he was not expected to play while dealing with a shoulder injury. Mike Davis will start in his place, who dealt with a toe injury to fully participate in Thursday's practice.

Davis has done well in McCaffrey's place this year while McCaffrey previously suffered from a high ankle sprain, tallying 85 carries for 353 yards and two touchdowns. Davis has also hauled in 43 receptions for 278 yards and another two touchdowns through the air.

"Davis is doing a heck of a job running the football," Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles said Thursday. "We've got a lot of respect for him."

The Panthers also ruled out running back Reggie Bonnafon (ankle), tackle Russell Okung (calf), and defensive end Stephen Weatherly (finger). Safety Jeremy Chinn (knee), defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle), defensive end Marquis Haynes (shoulder), cornerback Donte Jackson (toe), and defensive end Austin Larkin (groin) were listed as questionable.

The Panthers will host the Buccaneers on Sunday, at 1 P.M.