SI.com
AllBucs
HomeNewsFront Office
Search

Buccaneers Friday Injury Report: Davis, Marpet, Mickens Questionable

Zach Goodall

Friday's injury report ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' second contest of the year against the Carolina Panthers is now available. 

The biggest news on Tampa's side of the equation is that cornerback Carlton Davis III should be good to go, after he did not participate in Thursday's evening practice with knee soreness. He was a limited participant today and is officially listed as questionable for Sunday, but head coach Bruce Arians is optimistic that Davis will play.

"I think he’s going to be able to go. If it gets sore – you never know with a plane ride sometimes – if it were a game-time decision, [Ross] Cockrell and [Ryan] Smith [would be options]," Arians shared on Friday. "We’ve got some other guys possible – we can leave Sean [Murphy-Bunting] outside and move Antoine [Winfield Jr. to nickel]. We’ve got a bunch of moving pieces back there, so we’d be OK.”

Guard Ali Marpet remained limited for the third day in a row and has yet to clear concussion protocol, Arians said. He has been listed as questionable.

The ability to practice in limited fashion throughout the week after no participation in Week 9 is a good sign, but means nada if Marpet doesn't clear protocol prior to kickoff. We should know more about his status when the inactive list comes out on Sunday morning, if not before.

Wide receiver Jaydon Mickens (not injury related) did not practice on Friday and is also questionable for Sunday.

Defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh (NIR) and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) did not practice today but do not have an injury designation for Sunday. Wide receiver Tyler Johnson (NIR) was added to the list as a limited participant today. Wide receiver Chris Godwin (finger), outside linebacker Shaq Barrett (shoulder), wide receiver Scotty Miller (hip/groin), nose tackle Steve McClendon (shoulder), and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (groin) were all pumped up from limited to full participation.

Running back Christian McCaffrey has been ruled out for the Panthers, confirming a report from earlier in the week that he was not expected to play while dealing with a shoulder injury. Mike Davis will start in his place, who dealt with a toe injury to fully participate in Thursday's practice. 

Davis has done well in McCaffrey's place this year while McCaffrey previously suffered from a high ankle sprain, tallying 85 carries for 353 yards and two touchdowns. Davis has also hauled in 43 receptions for 278 yards and another two touchdowns through the air.

"Davis is doing a heck of a job running the football," Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles said Thursday. "We've got a lot of respect for him."

The Panthers also ruled out running back Reggie Bonnafon (ankle), tackle Russell Okung (calf), and defensive end Stephen Weatherly (finger). Safety Jeremy Chinn (knee), defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle), defensive end Marquis Haynes (shoulder), cornerback Donte Jackson (toe), and defensive end Austin Larkin (groin) were listed as questionable. 

The Panthers will host the Buccaneers on Sunday, at 1 P.M.

THANKS FOR READING ALL BUCS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Buccaneers' QB Tom Brady Feels Impact of Hurricane, Loses Jetskis

As Hurricane Eta slammed the west coast of Florida, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had his dock float away.

Jason Beede

Bucs' Byron Leftwich Expected to be a Top First-Time HC Candidate

Could four years of coaching experience be enough for Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich to land a head coaching gig?

Zach Goodall

Tampa Bay vs. Carolina Thursday Injury Report

Check out the latest injury report ahead of Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers.

Zach Goodall

Tampa Bay vs. Carolina: Wednesday Injury Report

The Wednesday injury report ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Sunday road contest against the Carolina Panthers has been released.

Zach Goodall

Jensen Nominated by Buccaneers for NFL Salute to Service Award

For the second straight year, Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen has been nominated for NFL Salute to Service Award.

Jason Beede

McCaffrey Not Expected to Play vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Although he seeks a second opinion, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to be sidelined against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Zach Goodall

Brown Plays More Than Expected in Debut With Bucs

Antonio Brown caught five passes for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night against the New Orleans Saints.

Jason Beede

Could Colin Kaepernick Back Up Tom Brady in Tampa Bay?

With the NFL reversing course on peaceful protests, could the Bucs bring in Kaepernick as their backup quarterback?

Luke Easterling

by

Reversegrip

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2020 NFL Draft Live Blog, Day 2

Live updates for Bucs fans throughout Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

J. Kanno

by

SI Draft Tracker

Bruce Arians Called Multiple NFL Teams to Sell Them on Jameis Winston

Tampa Bay head coach is trying to help his former QB land his next NFL job.

Luke Easterling

by

Footballfan55