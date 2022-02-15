Analyzing the Buccaneers' Reported Interest in QB Deshaun Watson

Content warning: This story includes detailed accusations of sexual misconduct and assault levied against quarterback Deshaun Watson. It also includes the opinion of AllBucs' publisher Zach Goodall.

Tasked with finding a successor to the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, this offseason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are seemingly going to look into every option available, whether it's via free agency, in-house candidates, or even the 2022 NFL Draft.

Reportedly, that includes disgruntled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who did not play in 2021 due to a pair of factors: Displeasure with Houston's football management, and over 20 allegations of sexual misconduct against the star signal-caller.

NFL Network shared on Sunday that the Buccaneers have done "extensive homework" on Watson, as well as Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, as they survey the NFL landscape to find their next passer.

If you choose to ignore the off-field concerns for Watson that have surfaced over the last year, it is easy to understand why the Bucs would be interested in his services. For four years, Watson was one of the NFL's brightest young stars, leading a typically underwhelming Texans roster to back-to-back winning seasons and playoff appearances in 2018 and 2019.

From 2017-20, Watson completed 67.8 percent of his passes for 14,539 yards, 104 touchdowns and 36 interceptions in four seasons, adding 1,677 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground, emerging as one of the league's most dynamic dual-threat quarterbacks.

He was sacked 40+ times in his three years as a full-time starter (his rookie season was cut short due to a torn ACL), including 62 sacks taken in 2018, so one could only imagine his production with better offensive line play — which the Buccaneers can offer.

Watson would also fit the Buccaneers' vertical passing scheme as he has the arm strength and accuracy to make throws down the field, seen by his average depth of target being 9.4 yards over the last four seasons according to Pro Football Focus. Brady's ADOT, in comparison, was nine yards flat in his two seasons with the Bucs.

That being said, Watson's off-field concerns are impossible to ignore, and it would be irresponsible for Tampa Bay to do so.

Currently, there are 22 active civil lawsuits filed against Watson in Harris County, Texas, regarding allegations of sexual misconduct and coercive behavior. Two of the lawsuits include accusations of sexual assault, claiming that Watson "pressured women to perform oral sex during massages and was accused in one of also having grabbed a woman’s buttocks and vagina," according to the New York Times.

The NFL has yet to take action against Watson, such as a suspension or placement on the Commissioner's Exempt List. However, Watson sat the 2021 season out as the investigation continued on and his frustration with Texans' management lingered, deemed as "non-injury reasons/personal matter" by the team.

It would be in the Bucs' best interest to avoid taking on a quarterback, or any player, facing allegations of sexual misconduct. Although, it wouldn't be the first time in recent memory that Tampa Bay has taken such a risk on a talented player, having signed star wide receiver Antonio Brown in 2020 while Brown was the defendant in a civil lawsuit of his own regarding sexual assault. The case ended in a settlement in 2021, while Brown was on the Buccaneers' roster.

Distasteful as it may be, who is to say the Buccaneers wouldn't take a risk on acquiring a player in potential legal trouble yet again?

Now, doing so wouldn't be cheap. There are four years and $35 million in guarantees remaining on Watson's contract, which was extended in 2020. The guarantees are all due in 2022, which would be tough for Tampa Bay to handle due to the team's minimal cap space, currently hovering just over $3 million.

On top of cap complications, Watson would only be available to the Buccaneers in a trade. According to NFL Network, the Texans were offered packages including three first-round draft picks and two third-round picks by numerous teams for Watson prior to the 2021 trade deadline — while the civil lawsuits were still ongoing.

Tampa Bay believes it has a strong enough roster to continue contending for the playoffs and Super Bowl, it just needs a quarterback to put the team over the top. Watson, on the field, is a perfect candidate to do so.

But when you consider Watson's off-field concerns, expensive contract and what it would take to complete a trade, the Buccaneers would be better off pursuing other options.

