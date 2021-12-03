Skip to main content
    December 3, 2021
    Buccaneers vs. Falcons Final Injury Reports: Three Bucs Questionable
    Buccaneers vs. Falcons Final Injury Reports: Three Bucs Questionable

    Six designations were handed out on the Buccaneers and Falcons' final Week 13 injury reports.
    Six designations were handed out on the Buccaneers and Falcons' final Week 13 injury reports.

    After previously ruling safety Jordan Whitehead and return man/receiver Jaelon Darden out of Week 13, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - and Atlanta Falcons - have released their final injury reports ahead of Sunday's matchup, handing out a combined six designations.

    You can find both reports and their breakdowns below.

    Cornerback Jamel Dean (shoulder), guard Ali Marpet (abdomen) and linebacker Devin White (quadriceps) are listed as questionable entering the matchup. Marpet did not play in Week 12 after suffering his injury in Week 11, and to make matters worse, Marpet's replacement at left guard, Aaron Stinnie, went on the injured reserve on Wednesday. 

    We'll see come Sunday if Marpet - as well as White and Dean, who were injured against the Colts on Sunday - will be able to suit up after the trio partakes in pregame warmups. Dean exited the Indianapolis game in the first quarter and did not return, while White played through his injury while also hurting his hip in the contest.

    As previously reported, the Buccaneers will also be without wide receiver Antonio Brown and Mike Edwards for their next three games, as the two were suspended on Thursday for misrepresenting their COVID-19 vaccination status.

    The Falcons, meanwhile, are pretty healthy across their active roster, only ruling out starting defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard (ankle) while starting linebacker Deion Jones (shoulder) and reserve cornerback Kendall Sheffield (hamstring) are good to go, having participated fully in each practice this week.

