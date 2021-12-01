Buccaneers Place Offensive Lineman on Injured Reserve

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have lost another player to injury, but the silver lining (even if it's not much of a silver lining, at all) is the fact that at least it's not another defensive back.

Regardless, the Bucs announced Wednesday that they plan to place left guard Aaron Stinnie on injured reserve. Stinnie injured his knee during the Bucs' 38-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12. He was starting in the place of Ali Marpet, who couldn't go due to an abdomen injury he suffered against the Giants on Monday Night Football in Week 11. Marpet played 25 snaps before he had to leave the game. Nick Leverett came in and replaced Stinnie and was OK, but he did allow a sack and was also flagged for a false start and a hold at one point.

Right now, it's unclear as to whether or not Stinnie will return immediately after the mandatory three weeks. Bruce Arians gave a little bit of insight into that on Wednesday after the Bucs concluded their first day of practice for the upcoming matchup with the Falcons.

"[It’s] probably looking like a longer injury," said Arians.

It's a tough break for the fourth-year guard. Stinnie was a revelation during the 2021 playoffs when he took over for Alex Cappa after Cappa fractured his ankle against the Washington Football Team in the Wild Card Round. Stinnie's play was so impressive that it persuaded the Bucs to sign him to a one-year, $1.25 million dollar deal.

There is some good news, though. Marpet did practice in a limited fashion on Wednesday, which puts him on track to play Sunday. That is still far from guaranteed, but at least things are moving in the right direction when it comes to Marpet's status.

The Buccaneers' roster now stands at 52 players after the move.

