September 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFront OfficeSI TIXSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Buccaneers vs. Falcons: Wednesday Injury Reports

The first injury reports of Tampa Bay and Atlanta's week two matchup are here.
Author:
Publish date:

Both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons have released their first injuries reports of the week ahead of the team's week two matchup at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. You can find each report - although there isn't much to take in from the Falcons' - below.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

OLB Shaquil Barrett (back) - full participation

WR Antonio Brown (knee) - full participation

S Jordan Whitehead (hamstring) - full participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (hand) - limited participation

Atlanta Falcons

None.

On Tampa Bay's side of things, the biggest news of the day is Whitehead's return to full participation. Whitehead did not play during the preseason due to his hamstring injury and missed a large portion of the Buccaneers' offseason training program while he recovered from surgery on his shoulder, due to a torn labrum suffered in January's NFC Championship game.

Tampa Bay's starting edge rushers being newly-listed on the report could cause some concern, but at least Barrett's back injury appears to not be causing any issues as he was a full-go on Wednesday. Pierre-Paul has been listed repeatedly for a knee injury and given veteran's days off in the past but has gone on to play in each contest, although his hand injury is new and could be worth monitoring throughout the week.

Atlanta has a clean bill of health after its week one, 32-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, other than players placed on the injured reserve in the preseason including defensive back Kendall Scheffield and backup quarterback AJ McCarron.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

USATSI_15204061_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Buccaneers vs. Falcons: Wednesday Injury Reports

USATSI_15556539_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Jordan Whitehead a 'Full-Go' in Practice, Should Play for Bucs vs. Atlanta

USATSI_16716769 (1)
News

Five Buccaneers To Watch Against The Falcons

GettyImages-1231071201-e1617917072877
News

Zach Triner's Injury Is A Bigger Deal Than It Seems

USATSI_15119700 (1)
News

Buccaneers P Bradley Pinion Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

USATSI_16647454_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Arians: Ronald Jones Will Start for Buccaneers vs. Atlanta

USATSI_15524666_168388329_lowres (1) (1)
News

Buccaneers CB Sean Murphy-Bunting's Return Timetable Is Wide-Ranging

USATSI_15119892_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Buccaneers Place CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, LS Zach Triner on IR