Buccaneers vs. Falcons: Wednesday Injury Reports

Both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons have released their first injuries reports of the week ahead of the team's week two matchup at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. You can find each report - although there isn't much to take in from the Falcons' - below.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

OLB Shaquil Barrett (back) - full participation

WR Antonio Brown (knee) - full participation

S Jordan Whitehead (hamstring) - full participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (hand) - limited participation

Atlanta Falcons

None.

On Tampa Bay's side of things, the biggest news of the day is Whitehead's return to full participation. Whitehead did not play during the preseason due to his hamstring injury and missed a large portion of the Buccaneers' offseason training program while he recovered from surgery on his shoulder, due to a torn labrum suffered in January's NFC Championship game.

Tampa Bay's starting edge rushers being newly-listed on the report could cause some concern, but at least Barrett's back injury appears to not be causing any issues as he was a full-go on Wednesday. Pierre-Paul has been listed repeatedly for a knee injury and given veteran's days off in the past but has gone on to play in each contest, although his hand injury is new and could be worth monitoring throughout the week.

Atlanta has a clean bill of health after its week one, 32-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, other than players placed on the injured reserve in the preseason including defensive back Kendall Scheffield and backup quarterback AJ McCarron.

