Bruce Arians Gives Injury Updates on Multiple Buccaneers

Bruce Arians sat down with reports on Monday to answer questions in the aftermath of the Buccaneers' 38-31 victory over the Colts in Week 12. As usual, the first question revolved around updating the newest crop of injured Bucs.

“I doubt [Aaron] Stinnie [will be back]," Arians told reporters. "We’ll see, he [had] an MRI this morning. Devin [White] – we’ll see. We’ll limit him Thursday and see what he can do. He did finish the game – it wasn’t Devin – but he did finish the game. He gutted it out. [Jamel] Dean, again, he’s a wait and see guy with a bruised shoulder, but it doesn’t look like there’s any structural damage, so it just could be a pain tolerance thing. That’s pretty much it. Mike Edwards bruised his knee on that kickoff return tackle and we’ll wait and see on him.”

Its sounds like Aaron Stinnie will hit injured reserve, which is a big blow to the offensive line depth. Stinnie stepped in and played well over 3-1/2 playoff games last year and earned a one-year, $2.3 million contract as a result. Nick Leverett, who stood out during training camp, played 85% of offensive snaps and will likely be the starting left guard against Atlanta if Ali Marpet can't go.

Mike Edwards' injury is a big surprise and the fact that Arians labeled him in the "wait and see" group is not encouraging at the moment. All may be well by the time Sunday rolls around but as of Monday, this isn't what you want to hear considering all of the injuries the Bucs secondary has dealt with. At least there's a good chance that Carlton Davis III will return in Week 13.

"He had a real good week of practice last week and we’ll see how this [week] goes," said Arians. "He had a great workout before the game. Right now, I’m hoping he’ll be ready to roll.”

