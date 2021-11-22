Buccaneers Activate CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, LS Zach Triner From IR

The day has been awfully kind to the Buccaneers in terms of injury/health-related news. And it's Monday, too. This day usually isn't too kind to anyone from any walk of life.

The Bucs announced that they have activated cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and long snapper Zach Triner from injured reserve. Murphy-Bunting was placed on IR after dislocating his elbow against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1. Triner was placed aside after injuring his finger in the same game.

SMB's return is not just a big deal because he's the Bucs No. 2 corner, but it's because he can play outside when the Bucs are in base defense and he plays nickel when the Bucs defense decide to run its subpackages. He was expected to have a big year after an incredible playoff run, but fell victim to the aforementioned injury that cost him the last eight games.

Bruce Arians said earlier in the week that SMB had shown enough in practice and that he'd probably play, so while the move isn't all that surprising, it is nice to see the third-year corner return to the field.

The Athletic's Greg Auman reported earlier in the day that reserve cornerback Dee Delaney pass the NFL's concussion protocol, so the Bucs are two steps closer to having their secondary whole again. That progress will come in handy tonight as the Giants get back a couple of key players themselves in wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney.

Tampa Bay also announced that it elevated wide receiver Breshad Perriman from the practice squad to the 55-man roster for the Monday Night Football matchup with the New York Giants. This is his second elevation of the year, so the Bucs will have to sign him to the 53-man roster if they wish to elevate him for a third ti

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.