Buccaneers CB Richard Sherman Out for a 'Couple Weeks'; Won't Go on IR

Photo: Richard Sherman; Credit: NFL.com

It seems like there is a new injury occurrence every week for the Buccaneers secondary. This time, it's the recently-acquired Richard Sherman who has been added to the list.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport initially reported that Sherman would miss time after an early exit during the Thursday night matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. Rapoport didn't specify how long Sherman would be out, but he cleared things up Monday morning. Per Rapoport, Sherman will miss a couple weeks and the Bucs will not place him on injured reserve.

Sherman played two full games before the injury and played all but two snaps over that period of time, which is impressive considering that he was out of football for over eight months. But that's also not ideal for an NFL player of Sherman's age and he even admitted that he asked too much of his body the day after the Eagles game.

The Bucs have dealt with injuries to every single starting cornerback -and even both starting safeties- that have caused them to miss time. Cornerbacks Sean Murphy-Bunting and Carlton Davis III are both on injured reserve. Cornerback Jamel Dean missed the Week 4 contest against the Patriots. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. has missed the last two games with a concussion and safety Jordan Whitehead missed the season opener thanks to a hamstring injury.

Dean will take over as the team's No. 1 corner. The trio of Ross Cockrell, Pierre Desir, Dee Delaney will fill in elsewhere as the Bucs continue to fight through the rash of injuries hitting their secondary.

