Bucs Elevate Two Practice Squad Players Ahead of Rams Game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have elevated two players from the practice squad to the 53-man/55-man roster for this week's game against the Los Angeles Rams. The team announced the moves Saturday afternoon.

Cornerback Rashard Robinson and tight end Deon Yelder will join their fellow teammates on the sideline in Week 3. Whether or not they actually dress on Sunday is to be determined.

Robinson was signed by the Bucs a few days ago while Yelder has been on the team's practice squad since the preseason. The moves makes sense on two ends: The Bucs are down a corner in Sean Murphy-Bunting and a receiver in Antonio Brown.

Both players are considered Contagious Disease Practice Squad Elevations. Per the Collective Bargaining Agreement, players elevated under this circumstance will not be required to sign an NFL contract for the given week nor will they be subjected to the waiver process after the game.

Per the NFL's CBA:

If a player is elevated from Practice Squad to the Active/Inactive List for a game because a club was given roster exemptions due to confirmed or suspected cases of a contagious disease among its players, then the terms of the addendum in that Player’s Practice Player Contract will be in effect. A Practice Squad player who is elevated to the Active/Inactive List under these circumstances will not be required to sign an NFL Player Contract for that game.

At the conclusion of the club’s game, any player who was elevated from the Practice Squad to the affected club’s Active/Inactive List for the game will automatically revert to the club’s Practice Squad roster without going through waivers.

Robinson has appeared in 42 games with 18 starts and has racked up 85 total tackles, two interceptions, 15 pass deflections, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries over the course of his career.

Yelder has appeared in 16 games with two starts over his four-year career. He has 10 receptions for 86 yards with a long of 24 yards.

