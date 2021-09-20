Buccaneers Add Cornerback to Practice Squad

Another week, another new secondary player added to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squad.

Per David Canter of GSE Worldwide, the Bucs have signed Rashard Robinson to their practice squad. Robinson was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft and has since played for San Francisco, the New York Jets, and the Dallas Cowboys - in that respective order.

Robinson was promoted to Dallas' active roster in late November 2020 and played in four games with three starts. He's appeared in 42 games with 18 starts and has racked up 85 total tackles, two interceptions, 15 pass deflections, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries over the course of his career.

Robinson's main issue over the last five years has been staying out of Roger Goodell's doghouse. He's served three suspensions since 2018 and all three were multi-game suspensions. Robinson was suspended for the first four games of 2018 due to violating the league's substance-abuse policy. He was then suspended for 10 games in 2019 after violating the substance-abuse policy for the second time. And then lastly, he was suspended the first two games of this year for violating the league's performance-enhancing abuse policy.

Per The Athletic's Greg Auman, the Bucs released cornerback Herb Miller in a corresponding move.

