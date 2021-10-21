Report: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Release Offensive Lineman

Photo credit: bucswire.usatoday.com

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to make roster moves throughout Week 7. Per The Atheltic's Greg Auman, the Bucs have released offensive lineman Brad Seaton.

The Bucs waived Seaton with an injury designation ahead of the final roster cutdown to 53 back in late August/early September. Seaton cleared waivers, which allowed him to rejoin the Bucs. Tampa Bay then placed Seaton on injured reserved, where he remained until recently.

Seaton was drafted with the 236th overall pick in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans. The 27-year-old has had an off-and-on relationship with the Bucs in terms of his employment, but Bruce Arians has publicly praised him multiple times and Seaton would've likely been the Bucs' ninth offensive linemen in 2020 if he didn't decide to opt-out.

"I was really happy to see Brad Seaton back," Arians said during voluntary OTAs back in May. "He opted out last year and he looks fantastic. He looked really good.”

As Auman states in his tweet, Seaton could clear waivers again sign with any team or the Bucs. If he and the Bucs were to want to rejoin forces, then the team would have to either a) release/waive a player from the 53-man roster in order to place Seaton on the active roster or b) release/waive a player from the 16-man practice squad, because it's currently full, as well.

This all comes after a mandatory waiting period in which the team and Seaton have to reach an injury settlement plus three more weeks after the settlement is reached, per NFL rules.

