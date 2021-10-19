Report: Buccaneers Waive OL John Molchon

The Buccaneers are waiving offensive lineman John Molchon a day after activiting him from the injured reserve.

Photo: John Molchon; Credit: Buccaneers.com

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are waiving John Molchon a day after activating the offensive lineman from the injured reserve on Monday, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic.

Molchon went on the injured reserve after initially making the team's 53-man roster in September while dealing with a leg injury suffered in the preseason. Although starting center Ryan Jensen played through a hip injury in Week 6, the team appears confident that Jensen will be fine and that his backup, rookie Robert Hainsey, is capable within his role, making the need for a third center minimal.

Molchon could sign to the Buccaneers practice squad if he clears waivers, but Tampa Bay would have to make a corresponding move to create a spot for Molchon to fill. The Bucs also released wide receiver/returner Jaydon Mickens on Monday and could opt to create space for him on the practice squad as well.

Tampa Bay's roster will stand at 52 players following Molchon's waiving, and a corresponding move is expected to come sooner rather than later.

