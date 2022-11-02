Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut veteran offensive tackle

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers elected not to make a move at the NFL Trade Deadline. Moving forward, the Buccaneers will have to scour practice squads or the free agent market for potential additions that can help the team in the second half of the year.

On Tuesday, Tampa Bay announced it was waiving fourth-year offensive Fred Johnson. The team did not make an immediate corresponding move which means there are currently two open spots on the 53-man roster. Outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett was also placed on injured reserve on Monday.

Johnson signed with Tampa Bay in April after spending the majority of the past three years with the Cincinnati Bengals. He was claimed off waivers by the Bengals after being cut by the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2019. Johnson appeared in 23 games, with eight starts, for Cincinnatti from 2019-21.

The Florida native slotted in as the Buccaneers' backup right tackle to All-Pro Tristan Wirfs. Johnson appeared in five of Tampa Bay's first eight games of the season. He didn't record any offensive snaps but did play 18 snaps on special teams. Johnson did not appear in the team's loss to the Baltimore Ravens last Thursday night.

The 6-foot-7, 325-pound offensive tackle played his college ball for the Florida Gators. He appeared in 44 games with 33 starts during his career, earning playing time at right guard and right tackle. Johnson played and started 13 games during his final season with the Gators.

With the Buccaneers moving on from Johnson, that leaves just eight offensive linemen on the active roster; Wirfs, Donovan Smith, Shaq Mason, Robert Hainsey, Nick Leverett, Luke Goedeke, Josh Wells, and Brandon Walton. Goedeke is dealing with a foot injury.

