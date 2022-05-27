Tampa Bay Buccaneers favorites to win NFC in 2022

The start of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2022 regular season is just over 100 days away.

The team still has some questions to be answered and roster spots that need to be filled leading up until then, but one outlet still sees the Bucs as the top team to come out of the NFC.

According to BetOnline, an online sportsbook where you can also find future lines, listed the Buccaneers as the favorites to win the NFC Championship at +375.

For those non-gamblers out there, +375 odds would mean if you placed a $100 bet on the Bucs to win the NFC Championship and they end up doing so you would win $375.

The full list of odds to win the NFC Championship can be seen below:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

+375

Los Angeles Rams

+450

Green Bay Packers

+475

San Francisco 49ers

+900

Dallas Cowboys

+900

Arizona Cardinals

+1400

Philadelphia Eagles

+1600

Minnesota Vikings

+1800

New Orleans Saints

+2000

Washington Commanders

+3300

Atlanta Falcons

+3300

Seattle Seahawks

+4000

Carolina Panthers

+4000

New York Giants

+5000

Chicago Bears

+5000

Detroit Lions

+6000

The Bucs are followed closely by the reigning Super Bowl Champs, the Los Angeles Rams, and then rounding out the top 5 are the Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers, and Dallas Cowboys.

With more questions surrounding those latter 3 teams, the NFC looks primed again to see a matchup between the Rams and Bucs before the Super Bowl.

The NFC looks to have gotten a tad weaker compared to its counterpart, the AFC.

The Buccaneers' schedule is loaded with difficult games. They have one of the top-5 most difficult schedules in 2022 and face a ton of the top teams in the AFC.

It will be a challenge this year, but don’t ever count out a team that has Tom Brady leading the pack with weapons all across the board. BetOnline sure isn’t ready to write the Bucs off just yet.

