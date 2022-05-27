Tampa Bay Buccaneers favorites to win NFC in 2022
The start of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2022 regular season is just over 100 days away.
The team still has some questions to be answered and roster spots that need to be filled leading up until then, but one outlet still sees the Bucs as the top team to come out of the NFC.
According to BetOnline, an online sportsbook where you can also find future lines, listed the Buccaneers as the favorites to win the NFC Championship at +375.
For those non-gamblers out there, +375 odds would mean if you placed a $100 bet on the Bucs to win the NFC Championship and they end up doing so you would win $375.
The full list of odds to win the NFC Championship can be seen below:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
+375
Los Angeles Rams
+450
Green Bay Packers
+475
San Francisco 49ers
+900
Dallas Cowboys
+900
Arizona Cardinals
+1400
Philadelphia Eagles
+1600
Minnesota Vikings
+1800
New Orleans Saints
+2000
Washington Commanders
+3300
Atlanta Falcons
+3300
Seattle Seahawks
+4000
Carolina Panthers
+4000
New York Giants
+5000
Chicago Bears
+5000
Detroit Lions
+6000
The Bucs are followed closely by the reigning Super Bowl Champs, the Los Angeles Rams, and then rounding out the top 5 are the Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers, and Dallas Cowboys.
With more questions surrounding those latter 3 teams, the NFC looks primed again to see a matchup between the Rams and Bucs before the Super Bowl.
The NFC looks to have gotten a tad weaker compared to its counterpart, the AFC.
The Buccaneers' schedule is loaded with difficult games. They have one of the top-5 most difficult schedules in 2022 and face a ton of the top teams in the AFC.
It will be a challenge this year, but don’t ever count out a team that has Tom Brady leading the pack with weapons all across the board. BetOnline sure isn’t ready to write the Bucs off just yet.
