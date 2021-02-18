Arians: Buccaneers Free Agents 'Really Want to Stay' in Tampa Bay

Count them up: Tampa Bay has more than a handful of impending free agents entering the 2021 offseason. In order to chase a second Super Bowl in as many years, general manager Jason Licht has his work cut out on him in order to maintain a championship-caliber roster.

Perhaps an indication of good news to come? Head coach Bruce Arians believes Tampa Bay's free agents are aiming to return, so long as the money is right.

“It’s usually the money. If it’s close, I think that our guys really want to stay," Arians told the media on Thursday. "They know they have something special and I don’t think that any of them want to leave."

Certainly, running back Leonard Fournette, wide receivers Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown, tight end Rob Gronkowski, defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh, edge rusher Shaq Barrett, linebacker Lavonte David, and others helped put together a special run in 2020.

But with $27.8 million in projected salary cap space as of this story, it would be no easy feat for the Bucs to retain each contributor of importance, much less all of its depth pieces as well. As it stands, 30 players are set to hit the market next month when the 2021 NFL league year begins on March 17 at 4 P.M. ET.

To make the challenge even tougher, the NFL is anticipating a salary cap reduction this offseason due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday, the league informed teams that the 2021 salary cap will be a minimum of $180 million, down from $198.2 million in 2020.

"I don’t get involved in the dollars," Arians was sure to add. "I just let them know that we want them back and they want to be back, so hopefully we can get everything done and keep our guys.”

Arians has vocalized amid Super Bowl celebrations that the team wants to retain pretty much all of its headline free agents, making such proclamations on stage and to several player's faces, including Barrett, Godwin, and David. Those players are likely in line for a big contract this offseason, whether it be in Tampa Bay or elsewhere.

When it comes to older, yet important veterans, Arians appears equally as interested in their services. However, he did offer a little bit of insight "in the dollars" when it comes to those prospects, particularly Suh and Gronkowski.

“I don’t think [money will] trump [the desire to return] much, but hopefully we can keep them within the framework of the team because I know they both want to be back," said Arians. "That’s one thing I stay away from, I don’t get involved in their dollars, but I would hope that they would both be structurally in a ballpark where we can get it done.”