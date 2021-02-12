Which Tampa Bay Buccaneers Are Set to Become Free Agents?

The Buccaneers face a multitude of expiring contracts entering the 2021 offseason. You can find each one here.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to repeat as Super Bowl champions next year. Standing in their way is a large pile of expiring contracts that could make the offseason a bit hectic.

Of note, star players such as wide receiver Chris Godwin, tight end Rob Gronkowski, edge rusher Shaquil Barrett, linebacker Lavonte David, and defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh, among others, are set to become free agents in March.

According to the latest projections, the NFL salary cap for this offseason is expected to hover around $180-$185 million, leaving Tampa Bay with $38.1 million in cap space as of right now.

We've sorted out Tampa Bay's impending free agents by position below, including each player's previous contract provided by Spotrac and Over The Cap, and quick notes for notable players set to hit the market.

Quarterback (2)

Blaine Gabbert - One year, $1.2 million

Notes: Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht didn't turn down the idea of Gabbert succeeding quarterback Tom Brady when he inevitably retires, discussing the upcoming offseason on the Pewter Report Podcast. That suggests Tampa Bay will look to bring Gabbert back, at least for the near future.

Ryan Griffin - Two years, $2.9 million

Running back (4)

Leonard Fournette - One year, $2.5 million

Notes: Fournette had something to prove after being released early from his rookie deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Signing an inexpensive contract with Tampa Bay, Fournette did just that with seven touchdowns in the Buccaneers' final seven games, including the postseason. That could be enough to vault Fournette into a solid payday that Tampa Bay can't afford to provide him with.

LeSean McCoy - One year, $1 million

Kenjon Barner - One year, $910,000

T.J. Logan - Two years, $2.6 million

Wide receiver (3)

Chris Godwin - Four years, $3.3 million

Notes: Exceeding expectations as a former third round pick, Godwin has played like a No. 1 receiver for Tampa Bay in the past, tallying 24 touchdowns in four years. He was held back by injuries - which he played through - during the 2020 season. Godwin a priority for Tampa Bay to lock up, if not on a long-term deal then perhaps on the franchise tag.

Antonio Brown - One year, $1.7 million

Notes: After catching 43 passes in eight games and remaining out of the limelight other than for his performance in Tampa, Brown could look to cash in during the free agency period. Brown was out of the NFL for some time before signing with the Bucs due to off-the-field incidents, but teams could buy into his act being cleaned up and biting on his electric skill-set.

Tampa Bay has plenty of talent at wide receiver and doesn't need to overpay Brown if it comes down to a bidding war for his services. That money would be better spent on the younger Godwin.

Cyril Grayson - Two years, $1.1 million

Notes: Grayson signed a future contract with Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

Tight end (3)

Rob Gronkowski - One year, $9.3 million

Notes: It took a little time for Gronkowski to shake the retirement rust off, before going on to catch seven regular season touchdowns and two in the Super Bowl. Brady's best buddy on the field and off from their time in New England until now, expect Gronkowski to return next season.

Tanner Hudson -

Antony Auclair -

Offensive line (5)

Josh Wells - One year, $935,000

Aaron Stinnie - Two years, $1.2 million

Notes: Stinnie is a candidate to be re-signed as a depth piece on the Buccaneers offensive line. The 26-year-old and former undrafted free agent started three playoff games at right guard in place of the injured Alex Cappa, and performed admirably, giving up just one sack according to Pro Football Focus.

Joe Haeg - One year, $2.3 million

A.Q. Shipley - One year, $1.1 million

Notes: Shipley medically retired after suffering a neck injury in Tampa Bay's Week 11 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Earl Watford - N/A

Defensive line (4)

Ndamukong Suh - One year, $8 million

Notes: After playing two seasons on one-year deals consecutively with the Bucs, each salary a little lower than the last as he aged, Suh could do the same for one more go-around in 2021. Suh led Tampa Bay's defensive linemen with nine tackles for loss in 2020.

Rakeem Nunez-Roches - One year, $1.5 million

Notes: Nunez-Roches didn't light up any stat sheets but filled in for 11 regular season starts at nose tackle in place of the injured Vita Vea. With numerous defensive linemen set to hit the market, Nunez-Roches a cheap option to return as a depth player in the trenches.

Steve McLendon - One year, $1.3 million

Jeremiah Ledbetter - One year, $675,000

Edge rusher (2)

Shaquil Barrett - One year, $15.8 million (franchise tag)

Notes:

Pat O'Connor - Two years, $1.2 million

Linebacker (5)

Lavonte David - Five years, $50.3 million

Notes: David is one of the top playmakers on Tampa Bay's defense and acts as a glue in the linebacking corps as Devin White continues to develop at a fast rate. A nine-year member of the organization, Tampa Bay would like David to retire a Buccaneer, and he's been vocal about wanting to return. David may need to take a bit of a pay cut to make that happen, though.

Kevin Minter - One year, $895,000

Deone Bucannon - N/A

Jack Cichy - One year, $750,000

Chapelle Russell: One year, $610,000

Notes: Russell was claimed by the Jacksonville Jaguars after the season.

Cornerback (2)

Ross Cockrell - One year, $910,000

Notes: Cockrell signed to Tampa Bay's practice squad in late September and was elevated to the game-day roster when needed, earning 271 snaps and praise from head coach Bruce Arians from that point forward. Should he remain inexpensive, Cockrell is an easy projection for the 2021 roster as a depth piece.

Ryan Smith - One year, $1.8 million

Safety (1)

Andrew Adams - One year, $1 million

Special teams (2)

Ryan Succop (kicker) - One year, $1.1 million

Notes:

Zach Triner (long snapper) - Two years, $1.1 million