Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2022 Free Agent Profile: RB Ronald Jones

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in addition to replacing the greatest quarterback of all time, are tasked with addressing the status of 26 free agents this offseason, including 10 starters.

Due to a lack of significant cap space — currently hovering just over $3 million, per Over the Cap — it won't be easy, if even possible, for the Bucs to bring all 26 players back, or even all of their first-teamers who are set to hit the market.

AllBucs is creating profiles for each of Tampa Bay's imminent free agents for the 2022 offseason. Thus far, we've examined wide receiver Chris Godwin, cornerback Carlton Davis III, running back Leonard Fournette, outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, tight end Rob Gronkowski, safety Jordan Whitehead, quarterback Blaine Gabbert and defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh.

Next up is the second fiddle in the Buccaneers' ground attack over the back two seasons in running back Ronald Jones II.

We'll discuss the value each player provides the team and try our best to predict whether or not Tampa Bay will prioritize bringing them back.

RB Ronald Jones II

2021 stats (playoffs included): 16 games, 101 carries, 428 yards, 4.2 yards per carry, four touchdowns, 10 receptions, 64 yards

Previous contract: Four years, $7.07 million

Spotrac market value and projected contract: $2.7 million annually; two years, $5.57 million

Serving as the primary ball carrier for Tampa Bay for the back half of 2019 and most of 2020, Ronald Jones flashed an abundance of potential to take over as the bell cow back of the future. Playing with a knack for turning routine runs into chunk yardage and even scores, he was well on his way to realizing that.

However, following the release of Leonard Fournette from Jacksonville just before the 2020 regular season, the Bucs elected to kick the tires on a talented running back with light tread. That decision altered the course of the ball carrier nicknamed RoJo's career.

Out-dueling the newbie early on, the third year back provided consistency and explosiveness to complement Tom Brady’s efforts through the air.

Starting in 13 of his 14 games played in the regular season, Jones totaled nearly 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns to excel despite the former fifth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft nipping at his heels.

However, just as Fournette began to legitimately combat him for starting usage, Jones fractured his pinky against Minnesota in week 14, opening the door for his cohort to assume the position within the offense.

The former LSU Tiger did just that, reverting back to his rookie form to provide the Buccaneers strong performances in the playoffs en route to earning their Super Bowl rings.

He never looked back after taking over the lead role.

Once losing the starting job late last season, Jones failed to regain it, a reason for his significant drop in production and usage in 2021. Unfortunately for him, that came during the season he needed to provide teams with confidence that he would be worth a sizable salary in the coveted second contract.

Failing to show he can perform as a full-time back — or not given the platform to do so — Jones is unlikely to garner consideration from many teams for the price he’s looking for.

Luckily for him, Fournette, who will also hit the open market when the league new year commences, will be. He could possibly be the hottest commodity of free agent running backs this offseason.

As a result, Jones is in position for a potential to return to Tampa Bay in 2022 on a team-friendly one year contract that gives him a second chance at impressing to potentially cash in. This also give Tampa an opportunity to deliberate about their next move for the position heading forward.

Jones would return to the Bucs backfield alongside Ke’Shawn Vaughn next season. The duo, plus special teamer Kenjon Barner, would be the only ball carriers on the team unless they elect to look for potential fixes via the draft.

If he does return, Jones would establish some sort of continuity on the offensive side after Brady's retirement and the likely departure of other big-time free agents. That is a factor that should play into the front offices decision when determining their stance on Jones, as he would be one less new player for Arains and company to acclimate into their offensive system.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.