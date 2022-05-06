Tampa Bay Buccaneers have second-best early odds to win super bowl

To no surprise, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to be one of the top teams in the NFL this upcoming season. With star quarterback Tom Brady back in the fold after a short retirement, the team has gone to work on plugging in holes around the future hall of famer via free agency, trades, and the draft. At this point, one of the only question marks remaining on the roster is if Brady's longtime teammate and friend, Rob Gronkowski, will lock down the starting tight end spot for another year.

Per Sports Illustrated Sportsbook, the Buccaneers have the second-best early odds to win the super bowl in 2022 at +700. Tampa Bay sits as the clear favorite in the NFC and only trail the Buffalo Bills (+650) by a slim margin. Coming in third are the Kansas City Chiefs (+900).

To round out the list, the Green Bay Packers and defending champion Los Angeles Rams are tied for fourth with +1000 odds while the Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers, and Denver Broncos all hold +1400 odds. Check out the Sportsbook here.

The Buccaneers have one of the toughest schedules in the league this year and will match up with four of the above teams (Green Bay, San Francisco, Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City) during the regular season. In total, they'll cross paths with seven teams that made the postseason in 2021.

While it won't be an easy task, Tampa Bay re-signed the majority of its key free agents and found instant contributors in the draft. The offensive line filled the gap created by the retirement of Ali Marpet and free agency loss of Alex Cappa with the trade for Shaq Mason and drafting of Luke Goedeke. New wide receiver Russell Gage should make an immediate impact with Chris Godwin working his way back from ACL surgery.

Defensively, the Buccaneers have an experienced unit coupled with intriguing youth like incoming rookies, defensive lineman Logan Hall and cornerback Zyon McCollum. Defensive tackle Vita Vea, cornerback Carlton Davis, and linebackers, Lavonte David, Devin White, and Shaquil Barrett will continue to play crucial roles in the team's success.

