Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Saints Inactive Lists: Ronald Jones II to Play

Here's who won't be available for the Bucs vs. the Saints in the NFC Divisional Round.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received good news less than two hours before kickoff against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional Round.

Bucs' running back Ronald Jones II (quad/finger) is expected to play after not appearing on the team's inactive list for the game. While Jones is active, head coach Bruce Arians said this week that Leonard Fournette would serve as the starting running back, regardless if Jones could play or not.

Last week vs. the Washington Football Team in the NFC Wildcard Round, Fournette carried the ball 19 times for 93 yards and scored one touchdown, while catching four passes for 39 yards.

“Did you watch last week?" Arians said when asked what gives him confidence in Fournette. "He’s a hell of a player and he played really, really well last week. I trusted him all year.”

With Fournette starting and Jones active, veteran running back LeSean McCoy will serve as the team's running back as Ke'Shawn Vaughn appeared on the inactive list.

Bucs' safety Jordan Whitehead (knee) is also active for Tampa Bay after being listed as questionable on the team's final injury report this week. Whitehead was limited in practice Friday but will play vs. the Saints.

Tampa Bay wide receive Chris Godwin (hip/quad) and Mike Evans (knee) are both active as well. Both receivers were limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday with Godwin not participating on Friday. Evans was a full participant Friday.

On the offensive line, veteran guard Ted Larsen was elevated while newly signed guard Earl Watford is inactive for the Bucs.

Here's a look at the full inactive list for the Bucs vs. the New Orleans Saints:

TE Antony Auclair

QB Ryan Griffin

S Javon Hagan

DL Jeremiah Ledbetter

RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn

G Earl Watford

WR Justin Watson

As for New Orleans, the team will be without running back Latavius Murray and quarterback Taysom Hill. Murray rushed for 656 yards and four touchdowns during the regular season for the Saints.

Hill was utilized as a quarterback, running back and tight end throughout the season for New Orleans. Playing in all 16 games, Hill threw for 928 yards and four touchdowns as a quarterback, while rushing for 457 yards on the ground and eight touchdowns.

Here's a look at the full inactive list for the Saints vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

CB Ken Crawley

QB Taysom Hill

WR Juwan Johnson

OL Derrick Kelly

RB Latavius Murray

DL Malcolm Roach

CB Patrick Robinson

Hill, Murray, and Robinson are out due to injury, the team said.