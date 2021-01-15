Final Injury Report for the NFC Divisional Round: Buccaneers at Saints

The final injury report for the NFC Divisional round matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints has been released.

Tampa Bay running back Ronald Jones II (quad/finger) was limited in practice Friday and is officially listed as questionable for Sunday. Whether or not Jones is available to play, Leonard Fournette will start, head coach Bruce Arian said.

“Did you watch last week?" Arians said when asked what gives him confidence in Fournette. "He’s a hell of a player and he played really, really well last week. I trusted him all year.”

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay officially played offensive lineman Alex Cappa on Injured Reserved on Friday and he will be out as well. Cappa fractured his ankle in the Wild Card round last week, head coach Bruce Arians said. Third-year offensive lineman Aaron Stinnie will start in Cappa's place moving forward.

On the positive side of things, Bucs' wide receiver Mike Evans (knee) was a full participant in practice on Friday after being limited Wednesday and Thursday. However, wide receiver Chris Godwin (hip/quad) did not participate in Friday's practice. Similar to Evans, Godwin was also limited in practice this week.

Here's a look at the final injury report for the NFC Divisional round matchup between the Bucs and the Saints:

Defensively, Tampa Bay safety Jordan Whitehead popped up on the injury report for the first time this week with a knee injury and was limited on Friday. Limited earlier in the week, cornerback Carlton Davis (groin) fully participated in practice on Friday.

Bucs' defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter (calf) did not participate in practice this week and will be out.

As for the Saints, quarterback Taysom Hill (knee) and running back Latavius Murray (quadricep) were both limited in practice Friday. Hill and Murray, who did not practice on either Wednesday or Thursday, are listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

New Orleans will be without cornerback Patrick Robinson (hamstring) as well.