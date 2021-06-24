Buccaneers to Host Titans for Joint Practices

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will hold joint practices with the Tennessee Titans in August.

The Buccaneers announced on Thursday that the team would open its training camp practices to select fans, following a season without such access for Tampa Bay's faithful amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, joint practices will make their return!

The Bucs will host the Tennessee Titans for two practices, on August 17 and 18, in preparation for the two squad's preseason week two matchup on August 21 at Raymond James Stadium.

Head coach Bruce Arians suggested in May that the teams were in talks regarding joint practices on The Pewter Report Podcast, and Thursday's announcements made those plans official.

This marks the fifth time in six years that the Buccaneers will hold joint sessions with a preseason matchup, and it would be six times in as many years had COVID-19 not implicated the 2020 offseason as the Jacksonville Jaguars were scheduled to travel to the AdventHealth Training Center last August. The Bucs previously trained with the Jaguars in 2016 and 2017, as well as the Titans in 2018 and Miami Dolphins in 2019.

The Titans have made the playoffs in consecutive years under head coach Mike Vrabel, and aim for a third straight trip to the postseason this year following an active offseason. Namely, the Titans made major waves in acquiring former Atlanta Falcons five-time All-Pro wide receiver and Buccaneers' rival, Julio Jones, in an earlier June trade.

Tampa Bay's training camp will officially begin on July 25.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offseason updates, and other news and analysis.