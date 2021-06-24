Tampa Bay Buccaneers Announce 2021 Training Camp Dates, Open to Fans

The Bucs will start training camp on July 25 and some fans will be able to attend the practices at the AdventHealth Training Center.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced the team’s training camp schedule on Thursday, which begins July 25. The practices will be open to fans at AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place, the team said.

In accordance with continuing health and safety protocols, the total number of attendees at the training camp will be capped each day according to the team. As a result, there will be no access for general public viewing and attendance will be limited to season pass members, luxury suite owners, Stadium Club members, premium seat holders, and sponsors, prioritized by tenure on a first-come basis, the press release said.

This season, all of the team’s 16 viewable practices will take place in the morning, beginning at 8:30 a.m. the team said. The practice sessions are scheduled to be held outside on the primary practice fields at AdventHealth Training Center and will feature covered bleacher seating for those in attendance, according to the Bucs.

“With the return of fans to training camp and a sold-out crowd for the upcoming season at Raymond James Stadium, the excitement surrounding Buccaneers football is stronger than ever," Bucs Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford said in the press release. "The energy that the fans bring to our team creates a special atmosphere that our players feed off of and we can’t wait to see that passion on display once again.”

After starting training camp on July 25, the first time that the players will be permitted to wear pads will be on Saturday, July 31, which will be part of the league-wide initiative Training Camp: Back Together Saturday, the team said.

A digital ticket, which will be available through the Ticketmaster account manager for all members, will be required for entry to all practice sessions. On Friday, August 6, the Bucs will host a special viewing of practice for “Women of Red," the team’s female-focused fan club.

The organization’s annual Military Day will take place on Thursday, August 5, when the team welcomes military personnel for an exclusive outing and viewing opportunity. On Monday, August 9, the team will host its annual Special Olympics Day at Training Camp.

The complete list of practice dates open to members and other groups are below. All practices start at 8:30 a.m. on each day listed.

PRACTICE DATES OPEN TO SELECT GROUPS

Day, Date, Group

Sunday, July 25, Season Pass Members

Monday, July 26, Stadium Club Members

Tuesday, July 27, Season Pass Members

Wednesday, July 28, Season Pass Members

Friday, July 30, Season Pass Members

Saturday, July 31, Season Pass Members

Sunday, August 1, Season Pass Members

Tuesday, August 3, Season Pass Members

Thursday, August 5, Military Day presented by USAA

Friday, August 6, Women Of Red

Saturday, August 7, Stadium Club Members

Monday, August 9, Community Day- Special Olympics/Arians Foundation

Tuesday, August 10, Stadium Club Members

Wednesday, August 11, Season Pass Members

Tuesday, August 17, Stadium Club Members

Wednesday, August 18, Season Pass Members