Tampa Bay vs. Kansas City: Game Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-4) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (9-)

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Bay, Fla.

When: Sunday, Nov. 29, at 4:25 P.M. ET

Watch: CBS

Radio: Buccaneers Radio Network - 98ROCK

Odds: Kansas City is favored by 3.5 points, with the over/under set at 56 points according to OddsShark.

Series history: The Buccaneers hold a 7-5 record all-time against the Chiefs, with the last meeting ending in a 19-17 Tampa Bay victory at Kansas City in 2016.

Important stories

The Rundown

Barring a Super Bowl showdown featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in February, this game may serve as the NFL's official passing-of-the-torch at the most important position in the game. Tom Brady, arguably the greatest to ever do it, against Patrick Mahomes, the NFL's biggest superstar who has changed quarterback play for good with his huge arm, mobility, improvisation skills, and all-around dominance for going on three seasons.

Following a home loss to the Los Angeles Rams in primetime, the Bucs are viewed as underdogs against the Chiefs today and likely for good reason. This game may be close as the Chiefs' defense is not as threatening as the Rams' but improvement from Brady and running back Ronald Jones II from Monday's showing will be a dire necessity in order to stand a chance.

Because, as we all know, Mahomes and his vast arsenal of weapons - Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Mecole Hardman, and so on - are an immense challenge to slow down. With Jamel Dean ruled out of the contest, that only makes the situation trickier for the Bucs' No. 6-ranked team defense.