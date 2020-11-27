SI.com
Buccaneers Injury Update: Dean Out, Smith a Game Time Decision

Zach Goodall

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without cornerback Jamel Dean (concussion) and tight end Tanner Hudson (not injury related) against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, head coach Bruce Arians shared in a press conference on Friday. Arians also added that left tackle Donovan Smith (ankle) will be a game-time decision, and confirmed that center A.Q. Shipley's (neck) playing career has come to an end. 

Left guard Ali Marpet (concussion) will be questionable as he remains in the NFL concussion protocol, Arians added. Marpet has missed three games in a row but has been a full participant in practice throughout this week.

Dean will be replaced by sixth-year cornerback Ross Cockrell, making his 44th career start, Arians clarified in a Friday morning press conference. "Ross, we have a ton of confidence in him," said Arians. "He'll do a good job."

Smith has not practiced throughout the entire week after suffering his injury on the first drive against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, before re-entering the game shortly afterward. "He'll go out and try it before the game, kind of like we did in Detroit last year," Arians made note of Smith's status. 

Shipley will begin his coaching career, Arians said, and will go on the injured reserve. Without going far into detail, Arians made note that it was a cervical injury similar to one he suffered in 2013.

While the Kansas City Chiefs' injury report is loaded with 11 players showing up throughout the week, not one player was given an injury designation for Sunday's game. The Chiefs will be at full health, beyond players on the injured reserve or COVID-19 list.

