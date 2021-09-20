Buccaneers Place Two Players on COVID-19 List

Tampa Bay has placed a member of its active roster and member of its practice squad on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

In addition to secondary depth moves made on the practice squad, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed linebacker Kevin Minter and practice squad wide receiver Travis Jonsen on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Monday.

Head coach Bruce Arians shared before the season that the Buccaneers were a 100 percent vaccinated team, and the roster/practice squad included both Minter and Jonsen at that time. Meaning, should Minter and/or Jonsen be asymptomatic and test negative for COVID-19 twice 25 hours apart, the two can be activated from the reserve.

Minter, the Bucs' primary backup at inside linebacker, has logged 51 special teams snaps to start the 2021 season but has not made an appearance defensively. If Minter is not activated from the COVID-19 list by Sunday, rookie K.J. Britt would be expected to fill his backup role at linebacker against the Los Angeles Rams.

Jonsen, a second-year pro, is in the midst of his second year on the Buccaneers' practice squad. He has yet to appear in a game but caught three passes for 25 yards this preseason.

