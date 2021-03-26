Tampa Bay Buccaneers Re-Sign RB Leonard Fournette to One-Year Deal

If you thought the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were finished with NFL free agency, think again.

The Bucs continued its push to re-sign key members of the Super Bowl-winning squad Friday morning retaining running back Leonard Fournette to a one-year deal, according to multiple reports.

Fournette's deal is worth $3.25 million with a chance to make up to $4 million including incentives, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Fournette played a key role in the Bucs' win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, carrying the ball 16 times for 89 yards, including a 27-yard touchdown run. He added 46 yards through the air on four catches, recording over 100 yards from scrimmage.

Throughout the season, Fournette stepped up in a big way, helping fill the gap left by Ronald Jones when the third-year running back dealt with a fractured finger.

Serving behind Jones, Fournette was mostly utilized in short-yardage situations. He recorded 367 rushing yards on 97 carries in 13 games while scoring six touchdowns. Fournette caught 36 passes for 233 yards out of the backfield.

Fournette thrived in the postseason, showing off why his nickname is Playoff Lenny. In the five playoff games, Fournette ran for 300 yards, only 67 yards fewer than his regular-season total, while adding three touchdowns, including one score in Super Bowl LV.

Fournette began his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars after being selected fourth overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. While he was highly productive with the Jags, it became clear he was the right fit for the franchise and its ever-changing team culture.

One week after being waived by the Jaguars, Fournette signed a one-year deal as a free agent on September 8, 2020, with the Bucs. Fournette arrived in Tampa Bay with hopes of being the team's starting running back but instead worked alongside Jones until his time came late in the season.

Fournette took full advantage of the situation starting the final seven games, including the postseason, recording 606 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns in that span.

"I come here and had hopes of being a starter, it didn’t work out," Fournette said leading up to Super Bowl LV. "It was a humbling year for me too, also – a lot of ups and downs. When things were not going my way, a lot of guys were talking to me – A.B. (Antonio Brown), ‘Shady’ (LeSean McCoy), even Tom [Brady] – and they kept saying, ‘You know who you are. You know you’re a great talent. It’s going to come.’"

His journey has not been an easy one, but he now gets another season in Tampa Bay in hopes of defending their Super Bowl win.