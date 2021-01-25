Fournette: 'Thankful For My Journey' to Buccaneers Super Bowl Appearance

Trials and tribulations aplenty led Leonard Fournette to a heroic stretch of football, and his first Super Bowl appearance.

Leonard Fournette has been through it all as a fourth-year NFL running back.

A high draft pick - fourth overall by the Jaguars in 2017 - Fournette showed flashes and glimpses of great talent in Jacksonville, but ultimately didn't live up to his selection. He was productive, but seemingly never fit into an ever-changing team culture or plans instilled by coaches and management.

Now, about a half a year removed from the Jaguars releasing him, Fournette is some form of a cult hero for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' fan base. He's also on his way to a Super Bowl appearance for the first time in his career, something he nearly accomplished in Jacksonville but ultimately fell short of during his rookie year.

Funny enough, Jacksonville's AFC Championship loss that year came against the New England Patriots, and now-Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

“It feels good just to be a Buc," Fournette said after Sunday's NFC Championship victory over Green Bay.

"I was crying for like 30 minutes a couple of minutes ago, on the phone with my mom and my dad," he continued. "And it was about my journey. You know, first from Jacksonville, from jail, from me going to jail, from me getting cut."

Fournette was arrested during the 2019 offseason for driving with a suspended license and speeding. Following a season where Jacksonville regressed tremendously, from championship contenders to a 5-11 record, Fournette was already under fire. He had been suspended for fighting during a game, missed significant time with numerous injuries, and faced public criticism from former team executive Tom Coughlin during the 2018 season.

With plenty of negative attention already, Fournette's arrest was the talk of the town. A news helicopter even flew over the scene to provide coverage of what ultimately ended in a $303 fine.

Fournette bounced back with a productive 2019 season, but was released nonetheless before the final season on his rookie contract. Fournette would sign with the Buccaneers on a one-year deal but couldn't unseat Ronald Jones II as the starter at running back, which he originally viewed as another setback.

"I come here and had hopes of being a starter, it didn’t work out," said Fournette. "It was a humbling year for me too, also – a lot of ups and downs. When things were not going my way, a lot of guys were talking to me – A.B. (Antonio Brown), ‘Shady’ (LeSean McCoy), even Tom [Brady] – and they kept saying, ‘You know who you are. You know you’re a great talent. It’s going to come.’"

That it did. Fournette took over the lead role in Tampa Bay's backfield in Week 15 after Jones was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and thrived. Over the last six games, Fournette has put together 471 yards from scrimmage and 10 total touchdowns. His 313 yards from scrimmage during the playoffs is the most in a single season in Buccaneers history.

Jones has dealt with several injuries along the way as he's since returned to action, allowing Fournette to hold onto a large chunk of touches within the Bucs' gameplan.

"I'm just thankful for my journey," said Fournette. "Hopefully, whatever was out there on my name, hopefully has changed, you know what I mean? Because I'm not the asshole that they say I was, or things like that. I just love football and I love winning."

A child of the crime-riddled 7th Ward of New Orleans, who lived through the wreckage of Hurricane Katrina, Fournette has been through his share of trials and tribulations up until this point in his career.

Now, he's two weeks away from playing in a Super Bowl.

"And I think it's just a wonderful story, how it's playing out," Fournette exclaimed. "It’s paying off at the end.”