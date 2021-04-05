With Fournette Back, How Big of a Need is RB for the Buccaneers?

Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones will be free agents in 2022. Could the Bucs actually draft a running back this year?

It became clear as the season went on that running back Leonard Fournette still has plenty left in the tank.

The four-year pro signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in September with hopes of competing for the starting role alongside Ronald Jones II.

Although things didn't go exactly as planned for Fournette, he still earned a name for himself while Jones dealt with injuries late in the year. Starting the final seven games, including the postseason, Fournette recorded 606 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns in that span.

While Fournette certainly had a special postseason and was mainly utilized in short-yardage situations, Jones is clearly the future of the franchise at the running back position.

So does Fournette's role remain the same next season? Or will he start more for the Bucs? Then what about Jones? This is all still to be determined, according to head coach Bruce Arians.

"That all will be defined through practice, and OTAs and training camp and preseason," Arians said last week about the roles of the team's running backs. "Those guys, they all know what the system is, and you know, the best players are going to play. Obviously, we have two really really good ones at that position, and I really like Ke'Shawn Vaughn."

Of course, the 2021 NFL Draft is right around the corner. With Fournette recently signing a one-year deal and Jones set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2022 as well, perhaps the Bucs will select a running back in the draft?

Arians explained that it's unlikely, but the franchise will still consider the "best player available" in this month's draft.

"Yeah probably not, to be honest," Arians said on the idea of drafting a running back. "This year, going into this draft is probably going to be the best player available, I mean every round, you know? Can't really say I've ever gone into a draft not having a need, you know? A drastic need. But, so it's going to be fun because there's going to be so many guys available."

"So it's just, you know, the beauty pageant part of it, throwing, who, we like this corner better than that back or this defensive end, so, uh, and how much can they help us on special teams right away? So yeah, that part of it won't change," Arians added.

The Bucs drafting a running back this year probably won't happen, but it wouldn't be surprising considering the contract situation for both Fournette and Jones entering the 2022 offseason.

Stay tuned to AllBucs.com for further updates on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and 2021 NFL free agency.