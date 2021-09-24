Buccaneers vs. Rams: Thursday Injury Reports

The injury statuses of several key Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams are becoming clearer.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams released their injury reports late on Thursday, which you can find below.

Concerns are beginning to become clear ahead of the NFL's biggest matchup in Week 3. Tampa Bay's injury report isn't all that large, but it is star-studded: Jason Pierre-Paul's shoulder injury appears likely to sideline the edge rusher on Saturday, returner Jaydon Mickens remains day-to-day after injuring his hip in Week 2 against Atlanta.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Antonio Brown remains on the Buccaneers' reserve/COVID-19 list, after being placed on the list on Tuesday. The next 24 hours should reveal whether or not Brown could be activated before the game as he has to test negative twice for coronavirus, 24 hours apart, after going on the reserve.

As for Los Angeles, five players appear on the report but only two are of concern at this point: Edge rusher Leonard Floyd (ankle) and running back Darrell Henderson Jr. (ribs) have missed both days of practice so far this week. Star defensive tackle Aaron Donald and dependable left tackle Andrew Whitworth earned a rest day to begin the week but were full participants on Thursday.

