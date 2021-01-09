NewsFront Office
Search

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans 'Will Play' vs. Washington Football Team

According to multiple reports, Evans will suit up for the Bucs after suffering a knee injury in the regular-season finale.
Author:
Publish date:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans will try to play against the Washington Football Team in the Wild Card matchup Saturday night, according to multiple reports. 

Evans suffered a left knee injury in the first quarter of the regular-season finale vs. the Atlanta Falcons. Evans was listed as questionable on the team's final injury report this week after being limited in Thursday's practice. Bucs' head coach Bruce Arians said Evans would be a game-time decision.

“If he goes out there, he’s healthy," Arians said Thursday. "We’re not putting him out there to limp on one leg, so if he’s playing, he’s good to go.”

Just one play prior to Evans' hyperextending his knee, he surpassed the 1,000 receiving yard mark for the seventh season in a row, as many as he's been in the NFL, breaking former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Randy Moss' record of six seasons in a row.

It was reported the following day that Evans did not suffer any structural damage, an early sign that he would have a chance to take the field against Washington.

RELATED: With or Without Mike Evans, Buccaneers WR Corps Can Be Trusted in Playoffs

While it is expected that Evans will try to play Saturday night, Tampa Bay does have solid depth at the wide receiver position if something changes before the game.

“We’ve got Scotty [Miller], we’ve got Tyler [Johnson], [Jaydon] Mickens – we’ve got guys who have played all season," Arians said. "They’re not Mike, but they’ll be good enough.”

After losing Evans in the first half to the Falcons, quarterback Tom Brady still had plenty of options to pass the ball to, including Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown. The two combined for 16 receptions, 271 yards, and four touchdowns last week.

Evans led the team this season with 13 touchdown catches and over 1,000 receiving yards.

USATSI_15021064_168388329_lowres
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans 'Will Play' vs. Washington Football Team

USATSI_15116979_168388329_lowres (2)
News

Bucs vs. Washington: Game Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

USATSI_15391324_168388329_lowres
News

Rob Gronkowski 'Proud' to Play in All 16 Games for Tampa Bay Buccaneers

USATSI_15310339_168388329_lowres (1)
News

No Tampa Bay Buccaneers Named to 2020 AP All-Pro Team

USATSI_15371342_168388329_lowres (1) (1)
News

Buccaneers vs. Washington: Wild Card Score Predictions and Takes

USATSI_15393464_168388329_lowres
News

Three Keys to the Game: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington Football Team

USATSI_15120017_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs Previews Washington's Pass Rush

USATSI_15391585_168388329_lowres (1)
News

With or Without Evans, Buccaneers WR Corps Can Be Trusted in Playoffs

USATSI_15392197_168388329_lowres (1) (1)
News

Know Your Enemy: Bucs vs. WFT with Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic