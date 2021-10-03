October 3, 2021
Tampa Bay Bucs at New England Patriots Inactive Lists: Carlton Davis active

Here's who is out for Sunday night's highly-anticipated matchup between the Bucs and the Patriots.
Author:
Publish date:

Kickoff between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England is nearly here. Both teams released their inactive lists ahead of the game on Sunday night.

As expected and already reported, the Bucs will be without a number of key players including tight end Rob Gronkowski (ribs), cornerback Jamel Dean (knee), outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder), and running back Giovani Bernard (knee.)

While that group will be out, Tampa Bay will have cornerback Carlton Davis (abdomen, ribs) active vs. the Patriots. David had been downgraded to questionable on Saturday's injury report. He did not, however, appear on Sunday's inactive list.

Gronk, Pierre-Paul, Dean, and Bernard had already been ruled out ahead of Sunday. Gronk and Pierre-Paul did not travel with the Bucs to New England, the team said.

The Bucs will also have wide receiver Jaydon Mickens back after missing one game with an abdomen injury. Mickens is expected to resume returning punts and kickoffs. Because of Micken's return, rookie Jaelon Darden will once again be inactive.

Here is a full look at the inactive list for the Tampa Bay Bucs for Week Four:

  • RB Giovani Bernard
  • WR Jaelon Darden
  • CB Jamel Dean
  • TE Rob Gronkowski
  • OL Nick Leverett
  • OLB Jason Pierre-Paul
  • QB Kyle Trask

Bernard, Dean, Gronkowski, and Pierre-Paul are out due to injury.

Meanwhile, New England will be without offensive lineman Trent Brown due to a calf injury. He was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report, but will now miss his third straight game.

Patriots starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn was also listed as questionable on Friday but will be active for New England.

Here is a full look at the inactive list for the New England Patriots for Week Four:

  • TE Devin Asiasi
  • LB Ja'Whaun Bentley
  • OL Trent Brown
  • LB Ronnie Perkins
  • RB Rhamondre Stevenson
  • CB Shaun Wade
  • CB Joejuan Williams

Bentley and Brown are out due to injury, the team said.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

