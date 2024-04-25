Could Buccaneers Address Lack of Safety Depth in 2024 NFL Draft?
Finally, the 2024 NFL Draft is here. There is no more waiting for franchises as the next set of NFL prospects is set to reach their dream of playing football at the highest level. Some prospects will pan out, some won't, but most importantly, franchises will be able to address direct needs on their rosters in the draft to build toward having a Super Bowl-contending roster.
For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, general manager Jason Licht could be setting the team up to add depth to the safety position. On Wednesday, the team waived safety Richard LeCounte. The 25-year-old has been on the roster for the last eight months before being waived on the eve of the NFL Draft.
While LeCounte was a practice squad talent, he was called up for three different games, seeing some special teams snaps in two of those contest. Still, LeCounte provided some of what the Buccaneers have none of — and that's depth at the safety position.
As things stand right now, the team has only three safeties on the roster. They've got Antoine Winfield Jr., Jordan Whitehead and Kaevon Merriweather on the roster at the position, leaving an obvious lack of depth in the position room.
The Buccaneers clearly didn't see LeCounte as a necessity to have more depth at the position, meaning there could be a plan already in place to address the lack of depth among safeties, and, conveniently, it's time for the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Buccaneers could very well draft a safety in the draft. There are a few different prospects the Bucs could target in the Draft, such as Georgia's Tykee Smith, who took a Top 30 visit with Tampa Bay. He could be selected in the third or fourth round. The team has two third-round picks and one fourth-round pick, making him an ideal target.
