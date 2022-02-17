Buccaneers Odds to Land Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers

With the need to replace Tom Brady at the forefront of their offseason plans, you can expect the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to find themselves connected to every top quarterback available or involved in trade rumors as we march towards the NFL's new league year.

Currently, the most attention-grabbing headline is the reported mutual interest between the Bucs and disgruntled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, which has surfaced over the last few days dating back to Super Bowl Sunday.

However, oddsmakers at BetOnline.ag have their focus on another two top-tier signal-callers as their status pertains to the Buccaneers (and other teams). BetOnline released fresh odds regarding potential landing spots for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Green Bay Packers passer Aaron Rodgers, under the assumption that neither QB returns to their current team this offseason.

The Bucs stand atop the list of odds for Wilson at 7/2, whereas, Tampa Bay ranks No. 3 on Rodgers' list of odds at 4/1, behind the San Francisco 49ers (3/1) and the Denver Broncos (7/2).

If you're a fan of the NFL, you're probably aware of why these quarterbacks have strong odds to play elsewhere in 2022. Rodgers' frustration with the Packers — amid back-to-back successful MVP campaigns — has been made public by the 17-year pro himself. Wilson, meanwhile, has stated that he wishes to remain in Seattle, but the team has clearly regressed over the years, and speculation that he wishes to join a playoff contender has run amok.

You can find a full list of odds regarding potential landing spots for Wilson and Rodgers below. If either quarterback truly becomes available via trade, you can at least expect the Buccaneers to look into a possible deal.

Russell Wilson's Week 1 2022 Team, If Not Seahawks

Buccaneers: 7/2

Saints: 4/1

Steelers: 4/1

Dolphins: 5/1

Raiders: 8/1

Bears: 10/1

Panthers: 10/1

Broncos: 12/1

Browns: 14/1

Colts: 14/1

Commanders: 20/1

Patriots: 20/1

Titans: 25/1

49ers: 33/1

Jets: 33/1

Packers: 33/1

Eagles: 40/1

Falcons: 40/1

Ravens: 40/1

Texans: 50/1

Aaron Rodgers' Week 1 2022 Team, If Not Packers

49ers: 3/1

Broncos: 7/2

Buccaneers: 4/1

Steelers: 5/1

Colts: 15/2

Saints: 10/1

Dolphins: 12/1

Raiders: 12/1

Browns: 16/1

Titans: 16/1

Eagles: 20/1

Seahawks: 25/1

Bears: 33/1

Ravens: 33/1

Vikings: 33/1

Patriots: 50/1

