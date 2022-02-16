Report: QB Deshaun Watson Has Buccaneers 'On His Radar'

It would appear that the interest in Deshaun Watson becoming a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers goes both ways.

After it was reported on Super Bowl Sunday that the Buccaneers have done extensive homework on Watson, the disgruntled Houston Texans quarterback who is currently facing over 20 civil lawsuits for sexual misconduct, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler shared on Wednesday that Tampa Bay is a team on Watson's radar at this time as well, alongside the Minnesota Vikings as potential trade fits.

Fowler had the following to share about the situation on ESPN.

"The Texans quarterback, who spent the 2021 season on the team's active roster but did not play, has begun evaluating potential fits for his services in 2022, with the Buccaneers and Vikings among teams on his radar. One source noted that Watson -- who has a no-trade clause -- is still early in the evaluation process, but he's looking for the right blend of offensive system, coaching, talent and, most importantly, the chance to win. ... The Buccaneers will exhaust all options to resolve their quarterback situation after the retirement of Tom Brady, per sources. The goal is to maximize the championship window instead of rebuild. Second-round pick Kyle Trask and veteran Blaine Gabbert remain in the fold, but big-name quarterbacks such as Watson or Russell Wilson could be options Tampa Bay at least explores."

So, although neither the club nor Watson have publicly confirmed interest in pairing up, numerous credible reports have connected the dots to provide one conclusion: The Buccaneers and Watson have a mutual interest in one another.

Which, as AllBucs broke down on Tuesday in the link above, makes a lot of sense from a pure football perspective. When he's on the field, Watson is one of the most poised and dynamic signal-callers in the NFL, seen by his 67.8 completion percentage, 14,539 yards, 104 touchdowns to 36 interceptions, 1,677 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns in four seasons of play.

However, the optics of trading for Watson while he awaits rulings — or at least settlements — for the civil lawsuits that include allegations of sexual assault in two cases, sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior toward female massage therapists would be suboptimal and, at least to some, offensive.

Even if Watson settles each case before a trial, there would be a level of discomfort among the Buccaneers' fanbase in bringing Watson into the fold.

Regardless, it seems as though this will be a situation worth monitoring over the coming weeks before the new league year begins on March 16.

