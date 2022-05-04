Tampa Bay Buccaneers opponent for international game in 2022 revealed

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been scheduled to play one of their 2022 home games this season overseas in Munich, Germany as the NFL continues to try and expand its international audience.

A short list of teams that the Bucs could potentially play were the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs. An official announcement came on Tampa Bay's opponent via Good Morning Football on Wednesday morning. The Buccaneers will match up with the Seattle Seahawks in Germany.

The game will take place on November 13th, which lands during week 10 of the NFL season.

The Buccaneers are expected to have a nice fanbase in Germany, mainly thanks to QB Tom Brady. The game may not be as highly touted as once imagined now that the Seahawks have a much different team headed into the 2022 NFL season - mainly because of the fact that their former QB, Russell Wilson, plays for the Denver Broncos.

Either way, expect the game to be a fun one to watch overall with this being the first NFL game being played in Germany and outside of London and Mexico.

