Buccaneers 'Optimistic' About Leonard Fournette's Postseason Availability

The Buccaneers are currently in limbo when it comes to the status of their current top-2 running backs, so I'm sure fans will breathe a sigh of relief when it comes their team's feelings toward the return of Leonard Fournette.

Per ESPN's Diani Russini, the Bucs are "optimistic" about Fournette's chances of returning for the postseason. The former Jaguar and No. 4 overall pick is currently on injured reserve with a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints.

Ronald Jones II and Ke'Shawn Vaughn have been the lead backs with a little bit of Le'Veon Bell sprinkled in, but Jones and Vaughn were both injured in last week's game against the Jets and their statuses for Week 18 -and the future- are currently up in the air.

Bruce Arians said Monday that RoJo is getting an MRI on the injured ankle he suffered against the Jets. Arians sounded a bit more optimistic about Vaughn, stating that he likely has bruised ribs, but that's all we know until Wednesday's injury report comes out.

Russini also mentioned that the Bucs are "hopeful" about Lavonte David's return for the postseason. David was also placed on short-term IR after injuring his foot in the Week 15 matchup with the Saints. Kevin Minter has filled in for David since and while Minter is a solid backup, it's pretty evident that the Bucs defense misses David's sideline-to-sideline speed.

I'm not sure how you should parse the terms "optimistic" and "hopeful", but it could always be worse. At the end of the day, the Bucs might be getting healthy at the right time and that can only be determined as a good thing.

