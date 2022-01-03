Bruce Arians Gives Injury Updates On Injured Buccaneers Running Backs

The Buccaneers signed Le'Veon Bell less than two weeks ago to help offset the injury to Leonard Fournette. And while the Bucs planned on playing Bell at some point, it's probably safe to assume they didn't plan on him leading the backfield in snaps just two games into his tenure with the team.

That's because both Ronald Jones II and Ke'Shawn Vaughn couldn't finish Sunday's contest against the Jets due to two different injuries. Jones left the game with an ankle issue and Vaughn left with a ribs injury.

Bruce Arians gave an update on both players Monday, as well as Giovani Bernard, when he spoke with reporters via Zoom.

"We'll wait and see on RoJo's MRI on his ankle and how severe it is," Arians told reporters. "I think Ke'Shawn's got bruised ribs and hopefully he'll be ready to go. I've got my fingers crossed that Gio might be able to get back."

Vaughn and Jones combined for 57 rushing yards on 18 combined carries and 15 combined receiving yards on three combined catches. Bell had five rushing yards on three carries, but had a decent day as a receiver, logging three catches for 30-yards. Two of those receptions converted third downs into first downs, as well.

It obviously remains to be seen as to whether or not Jones, Vaughn, or Bernard will be able to play in the regular season finale, but Arians reiterated that the Bucs do have enough bodies at the position to get through Week 18, at least. Even if it's a limited number.

"Kenjon Barner's ready, Le'Veon's [Bell] ready. So, we'll have somebody out there."

There wasn't an update on Sean Murphy-Bunting, who left the game early due to injury, himself. But be sure to check back in later in the week for updates.

