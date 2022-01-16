Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Eagles: Super Wild Card Weekend Inactives

After being limited in practice all week long and being listed as questionable on the final injury report, Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (hamstring) is out for Sunday's Wild Card playoff game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

With Murphy-Bunting showing up on the Bucs inactive list, which was released an hour and a half prior to kickoff, Tampa Bay will be without a key starter in the secondary.

While the Bucs will be down a cornerback, Tampa Bay will have inside linebacker Lavonte David and outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett back in the starting lineup.

David (foot), along with running back Giovanni Bernard (knee), was activated from the injured reserve on Saturday afternoon, the team announced.

Barrett didn't land on the injured reserve list but did miss the previous two games with a knee injury.

Additionally, cornerback Carlton Davis (back) is active for the Bucs after being listed as questionable for the Wild Card playoff game. Davis was limited in practice Friday.

As expected and previously reported, both running backs Leonard Fournette, who remains on the injured reserve list, and Ronald Jones II are inactive vs. the Eagles. Jones is out due to an ankle injury.

Here's a look at the full inactive list for the Bucs on Sunday:

RB Kenjon Barner

WR Cyril Grayson

RB Ronald Jones

G Nick Leverett

TE Codey McElroy

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting

QB Kyle Trask

Meanwhile, the Eagles will be without starting defensive end Josh Sweat.