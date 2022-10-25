Tampa Bay Buccaneers place promising linebacker on Injured Reserve

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dealing with a short turnaround ahead of a Thursday night contest against the Baltimore Ravens. The Buccaneers put on two embarrassing performances during losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers over the past two weeks to drop to under .500. In the process, the team has been dealt a series of injuries.

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers announced that they were placing second-year linebacker, K.J. Britt, on Injured Reserve. Britt was injured during the second half of the team's loss to Carolina on Sunday.

The loss means the Buccaneers are growing thinner and thinner on defense. Both starting safeties, Antoine Winfield Jr. and Logan Ryan, will miss the game against the Ravens. Ryan is on injured reserve after going down a few weeks ago while Winfield Jr. is in concussion protocol. Star cornerback Carlton Davis and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting were inactive last weekend. Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks has been out since early in the year but was spotted at practice on Monday.

Outside of starters Lavonte David and Devin White, undrafted rookie Olakunle Fatukasi is the only other inside linebacker currently on the 53-man roster. The team hasn't had to test its depth at the position yet because David and White have played every snap.

With that being said, Britt is one of Tampa Bay's most important players on special teams. According to Buccaneers.com, he has played a team-high 141 snaps on special teams, or 79% of the total. Britt has been credited with three total tackles in seven appearances.

The Alabama native was originally drafted by the Buccaneers in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Auburn. Britt's main contributions as a rookie come on special teams as well. He appeared in all 17 games, totaling 12 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, and a pass deflection.

Interestingly enough, the team did not announce a corresponding move which means the Buccaneers have an open roster spot as of now. Britt must miss at least four games before he's eligible to return to the active roster.

