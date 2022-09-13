Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ranked No. 1 in NFC Playoff Power Ranking

Just about every NFL analyst had the Tampa Bay Buccaneers making the postseason this year.

While some may not see the Bucs as the Super Bowl favorite they were last year, making the playoffs is the floor for expectations this season.

A win over the Dallas Cowboys to start the season will solidify that expectation, but did it put them at the top of our first playoff power ranking?

Only one way to find out.

NFC Playoff Power Ranking

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (1-0)

3. Seattle Seahawks (1-0)

4. Minnesota Vikings (1-0)

5. New Orleans Saints (1-0)

6. Washington Commanders (1-0)

7. New York Giants (1-0)

Half of the NFC is undefeated, while the other half is winless. This makes this week's power rankings a little easier since 50 percent of the field is essentially out of it, to begin with.

The Buccaneers were behind the Los Angeles Rams according to some in the NFC, and even behind the Green Bay Packers on occasion.

While the Rams took a loss at home, and the Packers on the road, Tampa Bay packs a road win in their carry-on luggage and will look to add another in Week 2 against the Saints.

For the second spot, the Philadelphia Eagles are predicted to be the NFC East Division winners by many, so their 1-0 starts put them near the top in this first batch of rankings.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks are the only NFC West team to come away with a win in Week 1 while the Vikings got their first victory over the Packers, who many still expect to earn the NFC North division title.

For spots five to seven, we look at teams who came away with wins but still aren't expected to win their respective divisions.

BIGGEST SURPRISE: New York Giants win over the Tennessee Titans

BIGGEST LETDOWN: San Francisco 49ers loss to the Chicago Bears

AFC Playoff Power Ranking

1. Buffalo Bills (1-0)

2. Los Angeles Chargers (1-0)

3. Baltimore Ravens (1-0)

4. Houston Texans (0-0-1)

5. Kansas City Chiefs (1-0)

6. Miami Dolphins (1-0)

7. Cleveland Browns (1-0)

BIGGEST SURPRISE: Houston Texans tie with the Indianapolis Colts (And the fact both are tied for first place in the AFC South because of it)

BIGGEST LETDOWN: Denver Broncos loss to the Seattle Seahawks

The first week of power rankings and I already have to handcuff myself to my own evaluation criteria by placing the Texans fourth in the AFC.

Say what you want about Texans coach Lovie Smith's approach, but his playing for a tie has his team in first place in the winless AFC South.

I give them the nod over the Colts because let's be honest, Houston should've lost that game based on talent alone.

The first three spots again go to predicted division winners who won their first games, with the Chiefs and Dolphins securing wins as potential playoff favorites before the season.

As for Cleveland, getting any win without quarterback Deshaun Watson on the field will feel significant, so they have to be feeling pretty good right now despite their victory coming against a Carolina Panthers team not expected to do much in the NFC.

Of course, the fun thing about power rankings is how different people view them, so my eliminating 0-1 teams from this initial standing may rub some the wrong way.

Looking at you, Packers fans.

Next week is another chance to shake things up, and add more data as we continue to evaluate and re-evaluate how the Buccaneers, and every other NFL team, continue their early season battling for playoff positions.

