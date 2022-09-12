Skip to main content

Tampa Bay monitoring starting left tackle Donovan Smith after injury

An important piece of the offensive line went down against Dallas.

The Buccaneers walked into Dallas and came away with a 19-3 win to open the 2022 regular season. In a game where Tampa Bay's defense controlled the Cowboys' offense, it was impressive to see the Bucs compiled 152 rushing yards. That number was more than double what the home team could muster.

During the victory, Tampa Bay had two offensive starters go down in wide receiver Chris Godwin and left tackle Donovan Smith. On Monday, head coach Todd Bowles provided an update on Smith. The veteran has suffered a hyper-extended elbow and the team will be monitoring him throughout the week ahead of a road trip to New Orleans.

"He's got a hyper-extended elbow, it's a pain tolerance thing so he's pretty sore right now," Bowles said. "We'll monitor him during the week."

Smith was injured in the first half while trying to block Micah Parsons. It appeared that Dallas defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa hit Smith from behind and he went down in pain. After being assisted by trainers off the field, he didn't return for the remainder of the contest.

The New York native has started in 112 games since being selected by the franchise in 2015. He's missed just two possible appearances during his professional career. Based on Bowles' comments, it doesn't sound like it's out of the question that Smith will be able to go this weekend. It'll depend on his progress throughout the week and his ability to handle the pain that a hyper-extended elbow delivers.

Tampa Bay would prefer to have Smith back in the lineup sooner rather than later with starting center Ryan Jensen and left guard Aaron Stinnie already out with injuries. Smith was replaced by veteran offensive tackle Josh Wells, who promptly allowed a sack to Parsons.

Despite that play, Wells and rookie Luke Goedeke were able to create some room on the left side for running back Leonard Fournette. The powerful Fournette rushed 21 times for 127 yards. The total marked the most yards that he's been able to compile in a game with Tampa Bay thus far.

Smith and second-year right tackle Tristan Wirfs were the only returning starters along Tampa Bay's offensive line on Sunday night. Goedeke, center Robert Hainsey, and right guard Shaq Mason all started for the Buccaneers for the first time in the win over the Cowboys.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.

