    December 20, 2021
    Report: Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette 'May Miss A Game Or Two'
    The Bucs offense may be without some star power over the next week or so.
    The Bucs defense has seen its share of injuries in 2021 and now it looks like the offense is starting to see its own issues.

    The trio of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Leonard Fournette had to exit Sunday night's matchup with the Saints due to a variety of injuries. Evans injured his hamstring, Godwin injured his knee, and Fournette injured his hamstring.

    Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Godwin will miss the rest of the regular season with a sprained MCL. He suffered the injury when P.J. Williams tackled him low during the second quarter. Per Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times, there hasn't been any decision as to wheter or not Godwin will go on short-term injured reserve. 

    As for Evans and Fournette? They're in much better shape than Godwin, but per Rapoport Fournette will still miss a game or two. There's no indication as to whether or not Evans will miss any time, but hamstring injuries can be very fickle and can flare up really easily, so it wouldn't be a shock if he misses at least one game.

    The injuries are certainly a gut-punch, but the good news is the Bucs have a rather easy schedule as they face the Panthers twice with the Jets sandwiched in-between to close out the season. They also get Antonio Brown back next week, which should provide some sort of spark.

