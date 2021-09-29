Buccaneers WR Scotty Miller Lands on Injured Reserve

Following the signing of cornerback Richard Sherman, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed wide receiver Scotty Miller on the injured reserve with what head coach Bruce Arians describes as a "pretty severe" turf toe injury.

It was reported by ESPN on Monday that Miller is expected to miss "significant time" due to this injury, suffered against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Miller saw an uptick in playing time against the Rams compared to the first two weeks of the season, as he and Tyler Johnson were tasked with filling in for wide receiver Antonio Brown, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list early last week. Miller caught two passes for 11 yards against Los Angeles.

Brown has yet to be activated from the COVID-19 list.

In addition to Miller going on the injured reserve, offensive lineman John Molchon and edge rusher Cam Gill's 21-day practice window was opened on Wednesday. Both players were placed on the injured reserve at the beginning of the season and can now be activated any time within the next 21 days.

